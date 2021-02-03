A light and airy Meyer Lemon Soufflé is an impressive finish to a meal fit for company, but it’s also a delicious wintry dessert to spoil yourself with.
Meyer Lemon Soufflé
Serves: Makes 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- ¾ cup granulated sugar, divided
- 4½ tablespoons all-purpose flour
- ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1¼ cups whole milk, divided
- 4 large eggs, separated
- 1 teaspoon packed Meyer lemon zest
- 3 tablespoons fresh Meyer lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- ¼ teaspoon cream of tartar
- Garnish: confectioners’ sugar
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Using upward strokes, brush bottom and sides of a 1½-quart soufflé dish with melted butter. Add ¼ cup granulated sugar, swirling dish to fully coat bottom and sides. Gently shake out excess sugar.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, ¼ cup granulated sugar, and salt; whisk in ¼ cup milk and egg yolks until smooth.
- In a medium saucepan, heat remaining 1 cup milk over medium heat just until bubbles form around sides of pan. (Do not boil.) Gradually whisk half of hot milk into flour mixture until smooth. Whisk flour mixture into remaining hot milk in pan. Cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, until thickened and bubbly. Remove from heat; whisk in lemon zest and juice and butter until butter is melted. Pour into a medium bowl; let cool for 5 minutes, stirring twice.
- In a large bowl, beat egg whites and cream of tartar with a mixer at medium speed until soft peaks form. With mixer on high speed, add remaining ¼ cup granulated sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, beating just until stiff peaks form. (Do not overbeat.)
- Gently whisk 1 cup egg white mixture into custard mixture just until combined. Gently fold remaining egg white mixture into custard mixture. Gently spoon batter into prepared pan.
- Bake until golden brown and soufflé has puffed about 2 inches above rim of pan, 30 to 35 minutes, watching carefully toward the end. Serve immediately. Garnish with confectioners’ sugar, if desired.
Notes
Separate the eggs while cold, but beat the egg whites after they’ve come to room temperature. Watch the soufflé carefully; the higher it rises past 2 inches above the rim, the more likely it is to overflow out of the dish.
