These Meyer Lemon Poppy Seed Streusel Muffins are filled with a sweet creamy Meyer lemon curd and finished with a crumbling topping.



Save Recipe Print Meyer Lemon Poppy Seed Streusel Muffins Serves: Makes 8 Ingredients 2 cups all-purpose flour

½ cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons Meyer lemon zest

1 tablespoon baking powder

2½ teaspoons poppy seeds, divided

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¾ cup whole buttermilk

¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon fresh Meyer lemon juice

1 large egg

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup Coffee Cake Crumble (recipe follows)

Jarred Meyer lemon curd Instructions Preheat oven to 350°. Spray 8 muffin cups with baking spray with flour. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, zest, baking powder, 1½ teaspoons poppy seeds, and salt. In a small bowl, whisk together buttermilk, lemon juice, egg, and vanilla. Make a well in center of flour mixture; stir in buttermilk mixture, just until moistened. Spoon batter into prepared cups. In another small bowl, stir together Coffee Cake Crumble and remaining 1 teaspoon poppy seeds. Sprinkle onto batter. Bake until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool in pan for 5 minutes. Remove from pan, and let cool completely on a wire rack. Serve with Meyer lemon curd. 3.5.3251

