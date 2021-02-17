These Meyer Lemon Poppy Seed Streusel Muffins are filled with a sweet creamy Meyer lemon curd and finished with a crumbling topping.
Meyer Lemon Poppy Seed Streusel Muffins
Serves: Makes 8
Ingredients
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- ½ cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar
- 2 tablespoons Meyer lemon zest
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 2½ teaspoons poppy seeds, divided
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ¾ cup whole buttermilk
- ¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon fresh Meyer lemon juice
- 1 large egg
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup Coffee Cake Crumble (recipe follows)
- Jarred Meyer lemon curd
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Spray 8 muffin cups with baking spray with flour.
- In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, zest, baking powder, 1½ teaspoons poppy seeds, and salt. In a small bowl, whisk together buttermilk, lemon juice, egg, and vanilla. Make a well in center of flour mixture; stir in buttermilk mixture, just until moistened. Spoon batter into prepared cups.
- In another small bowl, stir together Coffee Cake Crumble and remaining 1 teaspoon poppy seeds. Sprinkle onto batter.
- Bake until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool in pan for 5 minutes. Remove from pan, and let cool completely on a wire rack. Serve with Meyer lemon curd.
Coffee Cake Crumble
Ingredients
- 1¾ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¾ cup cold unsalted butter, cubed
Instructions
- In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, brown sugar, and salt. Using your fingers, work in butter until mixture forms large crumbs.
