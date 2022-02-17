Bid those beautiful winter citruses farewell with this delicious Meyer Lemon Meringue Pie.
Meyer Lemon Meringue Pie
Makes 1 (9-inch) pie
Ingredients
- 1 (14.1-ounce) package refrigerated piecrusts
- 2¾ cups sugar, divided
- 1½ cups plus ⅓ cup water, divided
- 4 large egg whites, room temperature
- ¼ teaspoon cream of tartar
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 5 large egg yolks
- ⅓ cup cornstarch
- ½ cup Meyer lemon juice
- ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons Meyer lemon zest
Instructions
- Spray a 9-inch pie plate with cooking spray.
- On a lightly floured surface, unroll 1 piecrust; lightly brush with water. Top with remaining piecrust. Roll stacked crusts into a 12-inch circle. Transfer to a prepared plate, pressing into bottom and up sides. Trim dough to ½ inch beyond edge of plate. Fold edges under, and crimp as desired. Prick all over with a fork. Freeze until firm, 20 to 30 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 400°.
- Top dough with a piece of parchment paper, letting ends extend over edges of plate. Add pie weights.
- Bake for 20 minutes. Carefully remove paper and weights. Bake until crust is golden brown and dry, about 15 minutes more.
- In a small saucepan, cook 1¼ cups sugar and ⅓ cup water over high heat until mixture registers 240° on an instant-read thermometer.
- Meanwhile, in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat egg whites and cream of tartar at medium speed until soft peaks form. With mixer on low speed, slowly pour hot sugar syrup into egg white mixture. Increase mixer speed to high, and beat until bowl is cool to the touch, about 8 minutes. Beat in vanilla.
- In another medium bowl, whisk together egg yolks, ½ cup sugar, and cornstarch until smooth.
- In a medium saucepan, whisk together lemon juice, salt, remaining 1½ cups water, and remaining 1 cup sugar; cook over medium heat, whisking occasionally, until steaming. (Do not boil.) Slowly whisk hot lemon juice mixture into egg yolk mixture until combined. Return mixture to saucepan, and bring to a boil over medium heat, whisking constantly; cook, whisking constantly, until thickened, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat, and strain mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a medium bowl. Stir in butter and lemon zest until melted and smooth. Immediately pour into warm piecrust. Top with meringue, making sure to push meringue to edges of crust.
- Using a handheld kitchen torch, carefully and lightly brown meringue. (Alternatively, place pie on a rimmed baking sheet, and brown under broiler on center rack of oven for 1 to 2 minutes.) Let cool completely before slicing.
Notes
Kitchen tip-The crust and filling can be made ahead, covered with plastic wrap, and refrigerated overnight. Make the meringue just before serving.
3.5.3251