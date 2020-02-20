These Meyer Lemon Cooler Cookies are the perfect winter citrus treat!

Meyer Lemon Cooler Cookies 2017-02-15 05:32:55 Makes 60 Write a review Save Recipe Print Ingredients 1/3 cup unsalted butter, softened 1 1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar, divided 1/2 cup granulated sugar 1 large egg 3 tablespoons Meyer lemon zest, divided 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 1/2 cups cake flour 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder 1/4 teaspoon salt 1 tablespoon fresh Meyer lemon juice Instructions In a large bowl, beat butter, 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar, granulated sugar, egg, 2 tablespoons zest, and vanilla with a mixer at medium speed until fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes, stopping to scrape sides of bowl. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating just until combined. Beat in lemon juice until combined. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour. Preheat oven to 325°. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. Using a teaspoon, scoop dough into mounds; roll mounds into ¾-inch balls. Place on prepared pans. Bake until lightly browned, 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool for 15 to 20 minutes. Meanwhile, in the work bowl of a food processor, pulse together remaining 1 cup confectioners’ sugar and remaining 1 tablespoon zest until combined. Transfer mixture to a medium bowl; gently roll warm cookies in sugar mixture until well coated. Let cool completely on wire racks. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days. Paula Deen Magazine https://www.pauladeenmagazine.com/

