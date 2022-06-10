This flavor-packed side dish get a whole new look when you serve it in a bowl, making it the perfect easy-to-eat snack for the whole family.



Mexican Street Corn Salad Serves: Makes 4 to 6 servings Ingredients 1 tablespoon olive oil

4 ears yellow corn, shucked

½ teaspoon kosher salt, divided

½ teaspoon ground black pepper, divided

½ cup mayonnaise

1 lime, zested and juiced

1 teaspoon hot sauce

½ teaspoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon smoked paprika

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

8 slices thick-cut bacon, cooked and crumbled

3 green onions, chopped

1 ripe avocado, peeled, seeded, and chopped

1 jalapeño, sliced and seeded

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro

½ cup crumbled Cotija cheese

Preheat grill to medium-high heat (350° to 400°). Brush oil onto corn; sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Grill, turning occasionally, until tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool enough to handle; cut kernels off cobs. In a large bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, lime zest and juice, hot sauce, chili powder, paprika, cumin, remaining ¼ teaspoon salt, and remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper. Stir in corn, bacon, green onion, avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, and cheese. Garnish with cilantro, if desired.