Mexican Street Corn Salad

This flavor-packed side dish get a whole new look when you serve it in a bowl, making it the perfect easy-to-eat snack for the whole family.

Mexican Street Corn Salad
Serves: Makes 4 to 6 servings
 
Ingredients
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 4 ears yellow corn, shucked
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • 1 lime, zested and juiced
  • 1 teaspoon hot sauce
  • ½ teaspoon chili powder
  • ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika
  • ¼ teaspoon ground cumin
  • 8 slices thick-cut bacon, cooked and crumbled
  • 3 green onions, chopped
  • 1 ripe avocado, peeled, seeded, and chopped
  • 1 jalapeño, sliced and seeded
  • ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • ½ cup crumbled Cotija cheese
  • Garnish: chopped fresh cilantro
Instructions
  1. Preheat grill to medium-high heat (350° to 400°).
  2. Brush oil onto corn; sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Grill, turning occasionally, until tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool enough to handle; cut kernels off cobs.
  3. In a large bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, lime zest and juice, hot sauce, chili powder, paprika, cumin, remaining ¼ teaspoon salt, and remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper. Stir in corn, bacon, green onion, avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, and cheese. Garnish with cilantro, if desired.

 

