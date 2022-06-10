This flavor-packed side dish get a whole new look when you serve it in a bowl, making it the perfect easy-to-eat snack for the whole family.
Mexican Street Corn Salad
Serves: Makes 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 4 ears yellow corn, shucked
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 1 lime, zested and juiced
- 1 teaspoon hot sauce
- ½ teaspoon chili powder
- ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika
- ¼ teaspoon ground cumin
- 8 slices thick-cut bacon, cooked and crumbled
- 3 green onions, chopped
- 1 ripe avocado, peeled, seeded, and chopped
- 1 jalapeño, sliced and seeded
- ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro
- ½ cup crumbled Cotija cheese
- Garnish: chopped fresh cilantro
Instructions
- Preheat grill to medium-high heat (350° to 400°).
- Brush oil onto corn; sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Grill, turning occasionally, until tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool enough to handle; cut kernels off cobs.
- In a large bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, lime zest and juice, hot sauce, chili powder, paprika, cumin, remaining ¼ teaspoon salt, and remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper. Stir in corn, bacon, green onion, avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, and cheese. Garnish with cilantro, if desired.
3.5.3251