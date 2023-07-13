Memorable Madison

The effortless ability of Madison, Georgia to preserve historic architecture isn’t the only thing that sets it apart from other small towns in the South. It’s the way that passersby cordially greet you as you stroll down the streets to peruse local shops, the numerous open-air activities that’ll keep you entertained all weekend long, and the run of delicious eateries that are conveniently squeezed into just a few square blocks. While you might find yourself initially gravitating toward spending a few days in a larger, more bustling city, it’s destinations such as this that’ll surprise you, exceed your expectations, and make you want to come back time and time again.