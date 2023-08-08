Juicy melons, Hazelnut Granola, and soft whipped cream combine for a delicious end to any summer meal.
Melon Trifles
Serves: 6 to 8
Ingredients
- Sauce:
- 1 cup diced cantaloupe
- 1 cup diced honeydew melon
- 1 cup diced watermelon
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint
- 1⁄4 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- Whipped Cream:
- 2 cups heavy whipping cream
- 1 1⁄2 cups confectioners’ sugar
- 1⁄2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 4 ounces mascarpone cheese
- Hazelnut Granola (recipe follows)
Instructions
- For sauce: In the container of a blender, process all melon, lemon juice, and mint until smooth. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a medium saucepan, reserving 1⁄4 cup melon juice; discard solids. Add brown sugar to pan; bring to a boil over medium heat.
- In a small bowl, whisk together reserved 1⁄4 cup melon juice and cornstarch. Whisk cornstarch mixture into juice mixture; cook, stirring constantly, until thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a heatproof bowl. Cover with a piece of plastic wrap, pressing wrap directly onto surface of jelly to prevent a skin from forming. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
- For whipped cream: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat cream, confectioners’ sugar, and vanilla at medium speed until thickened and soft peaks form. Add mascarpone; beat until combined, about 3 minutes.
- Layer 3 tablespoons Hazelnut Granola, whipped cream, and jelly in serving glasses. Top with additional granola. Serve immediately.
3.5.3251
Hazelnut Granola
Serves: about 4 cups
Ingredients
- 2 cups old-fashioned oats
- 1 cup chopped hazelnuts
- 1⁄2 cup unsweetened flaked coconut
- 1⁄2 cup sliced almonds
- 1⁄4 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- 1⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 1⁄2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 large egg white
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 250°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or a nonstick baking mat.
- In a large bowl, combine all ingredients. Spread mixture onto prepared pan.
- Bake for 1 hour and 20 minutes, stirring every 20 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack. Store in an airtight container in a cool, dry place for up to 2 weeks.
3.5.3251