Melon Trifles

Melon Trifle

Juicy melons, Hazelnut Granola, and soft whipped cream combine for a delicious end to any summer meal.

Melon Trifles
Serves: 6 to 8
 
Ingredients
  • Sauce:
  • 1 cup diced cantaloupe
  • 1 cup diced honeydew melon
  • 1 cup diced watermelon
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint
  • 1⁄4 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • Whipped Cream:
  • 2 cups heavy whipping cream
  • 1 1⁄2 cups confectioners’ sugar
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 4 ounces mascarpone cheese
  • Hazelnut Granola (recipe follows)
Instructions
  1. For sauce: In the container of a blender, process all melon, lemon juice, and mint until smooth. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a medium saucepan, reserving 1⁄4 cup melon juice; discard solids. Add brown sugar to pan; bring to a boil over medium heat.
  2. In a small bowl, whisk together reserved 1⁄4 cup melon juice and cornstarch. Whisk cornstarch mixture into juice mixture; cook, stirring constantly, until thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a heatproof bowl. Cover with a piece of plastic wrap, pressing wrap directly onto surface of jelly to prevent a skin from forming. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
  3. For whipped cream: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat cream, confectioners’ sugar, and vanilla at medium speed until thickened and soft peaks form. Add mascarpone; beat until combined, about 3 minutes.
  4. Layer 3 tablespoons Hazelnut Granola, whipped cream, and jelly in serving glasses. Top with additional granola. Serve immediately.

Hazelnut Granola
Serves: about 4 cups
 
Ingredients
  • 2 cups old-fashioned oats
  • 1 cup chopped hazelnuts
  • 1⁄2 cup unsweetened flaked coconut
  • 1⁄2 cup sliced almonds
  • 1⁄4 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
  • 1⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 1⁄2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 large egg white
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 250°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or a nonstick baking mat.
  2. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients. Spread mixture onto prepared pan.
  3. Bake for 1 hour and 20 minutes, stirring every 20 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack. Store in an airtight container in a cool, dry place for up to 2 weeks.

 

