Juicy melons, Hazelnut Granola, and soft whipped cream combine for a delicious end to any summer meal.



Melon Trifles Serves: 6 to 8 Ingredients Sauce:

1 cup diced cantaloupe

1 cup diced honeydew melon

1 cup diced watermelon

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint

1⁄4 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

Whipped Cream:

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 1⁄2 cups confectioners’ sugar

1⁄2 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 ounces mascarpone cheese

Hazelnut Granola (recipe follows) Instructions For sauce: In the container of a blender, process all melon, lemon juice, and mint until smooth. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a medium saucepan, reserving 1⁄4 cup melon juice; discard solids. Add brown sugar to pan; bring to a boil over medium heat. In a small bowl, whisk together reserved 1⁄4 cup melon juice and cornstarch. Whisk cornstarch mixture into juice mixture; cook, stirring constantly, until thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a heatproof bowl. Cover with a piece of plastic wrap, pressing wrap directly onto surface of jelly to prevent a skin from forming. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour. For whipped cream: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat cream, confectioners' sugar, and vanilla at medium speed until thickened and soft peaks form. Add mascarpone; beat until combined, about 3 minutes. Layer 3 tablespoons Hazelnut Granola, whipped cream, and jelly in serving glasses. Top with additional granola. Serve immediately.


