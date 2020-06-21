Watermelon, honeydew, cantaloupe, flaked coconut, and fresh mint create a delicious melon salad.
Melon Salad with Honey Lime Dressing
Makes about 2½ quarts
Ingredients
- 1 teaspoon lime zest
- 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 2 tablespoons honey
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- 4 cups cubed seedless watermelon
- 4 cups cubed honeydew
- 4 cups cubed cantaloupe
- ¼ cup sweetened flaked coconut
- ¼ cup chopped fresh mint
- Garnish: lime slices
Instructions
- In a large bowl, whisk together lime zest and juice, honey, and salt. Stir in all fruit, coconut, and mint until well combined. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes to 1 hour before serving. Garnish with lime, if desired.
3.5.3251
