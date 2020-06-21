Watermelon, honeydew, cantaloupe, flaked coconut, and fresh mint create a delicious melon salad.

Save Recipe Print Melon Salad with Honey Lime Dressing Makes about 2½ quarts Ingredients 1 teaspoon lime zest

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons honey

⅛ teaspoon salt

4 cups cubed seedless watermelon

4 cups cubed honeydew

4 cups cubed cantaloupe

¼ cup sweetened flaked coconut

¼ cup chopped fresh mint

Garnish: lime slices Instructions In a large bowl, whisk together lime zest and juice, honey, and salt. Stir in all fruit, coconut, and mint until well combined. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes to 1 hour before serving. Garnish with lime, if desired. 3.5.3251

