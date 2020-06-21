Melon Salad with Honey Lime Dressing

Watermelon, honeydew, cantaloupe, flaked coconut, and fresh mint create a delicious melon salad.

Melon Salad with Honey Lime Dressing
 
Makes about 2½ quarts
Ingredients
  • 1 teaspoon lime zest
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • ⅛ teaspoon salt
  • 4 cups cubed seedless watermelon
  • 4 cups cubed honeydew
  • 4 cups cubed cantaloupe
  • ¼ cup sweetened flaked coconut
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh mint
  • Garnish: lime slices
Instructions
  1. In a large bowl, whisk together lime zest and juice, honey, and salt. Stir in all fruit, coconut, and mint until well combined. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes to 1 hour before serving. Garnish with lime, if desired.

 

