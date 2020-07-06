Marinated Vegetable Salad is great for a cookout because it contains no dairy and can sit out for a while without worry of spoiling.

Save Recipe Print Marinated Vegetable Salad Makes 2 quarts Ingredients 2 cups white wine vinegar

1 cup rice vinegar

¼ cup sugar

2 teaspoons mustard seeds

2 tablespoons kosher salt

3 large cucumbers, scored and sliced about ¼ inch thick

1½ large Vidalia or other sweet onions, thinly sliced

6 dried red chiles

1 pint assorted cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

2 medium tomatoes, quartered

1 teaspoon ground black pepper Instructions In a large bowl, whisk together all vinegar, sugar, mustard seed, and salt until dissolved. Stir in cucumber, onion, and chiles until well combined. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Stir all tomatoes and pepper into cucumber mixture just before serving. Serve with a slotted spoon. 3.5.3226

