This pound cake has a rich swirl of chocolate baked within.
Marble Pound Cake
2015-06-02 20:10:51
Makes 1 (10-inch) cake
Ingredients
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
- 3 cups sugar
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 6 large eggs
- 3½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup plus 3 tablespoons heavy whipping cream, divided
- ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 4 (1-ounce) squares bittersweet chocolate, melted
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 325°. Spray a 12- to 15-cup Bundt pan with baking spray with flour.
- In a large bowl, beat butter, cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla with a mixer at medium speed until fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture alternately with 1 cup cream, beginning and ending with flour mixture, beating just until combined after each addition. Reserve 3 cups batter in another medium bowl.
- To reserved batter, stir in remaining 3 tablespoons cream and cocoa powder until smooth; stir in melted chocolate. Alternately pour white and chocolate batter into prepared pan. Gently swirl batters together with a knife.
- Bake for 60 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted near center comes out clean. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes. Remove from pan, and let cool completely on a wire rack.
