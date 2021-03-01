Marble Pound Cake

pound cake with a chocolate swirl

This pound cake has a rich swirl of chocolate baked within.

Marble Pound Cake
Makes 1 (10-inch) cake
Write a review
Save Recipe
Print
Ingredients
  1. 1 cup butter, softened
  2. 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
  3. 3 cups sugar
  4. 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  5. 6 large eggs
  6. 3½ cups all-purpose flour
  7. 1 teaspoon baking powder
  8. ½ teaspoon salt
  9. 1 cup plus 3 tablespoons heavy whipping cream, divided
  10. ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  11. 4 (1-ounce) squares bittersweet chocolate, melted
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 325°. Spray a 12- to 15-cup Bundt pan with baking spray with flour.
  2. In a large bowl, beat butter, cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla with a mixer at medium speed until fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.
  3. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture alternately with 1 cup cream, beginning and ending with flour mixture, beating just until combined after each addition. Reserve 3 cups batter in another medium bowl.
  4. To reserved batter, stir in remaining 3 tablespoons cream and cocoa powder until smooth; stir in melted chocolate. Alternately pour white and chocolate batter into prepared pan. Gently swirl batters together with a knife.
  5. Bake for 60 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted near center comes out clean. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes. Remove from pan, and let cool completely on a wire rack.
Paula Deen Magazine https://www.pauladeenmagazine.com/

Get more great recipes by ordering your subscription to Cooking with Paula Deen today! 

March/April 2018 Issue Preview

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR