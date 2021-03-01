This pound cake has a rich swirl of chocolate baked within.

Marble Pound Cake Makes 1 (10-inch) cake Ingredients 1 cup butter, softened 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened 3 cups sugar 1 tablespoon vanilla extract 6 large eggs 3½ cups all-purpose flour 1 teaspoon baking powder ½ teaspoon salt 1 cup plus 3 tablespoons heavy whipping cream, divided ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder 4 (1-ounce) squares bittersweet chocolate, melted Instructions Preheat oven to 325°. Spray a 12- to 15-cup Bundt pan with baking spray with flour. In a large bowl, beat butter, cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla with a mixer at medium speed until fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture alternately with 1 cup cream, beginning and ending with flour mixture, beating just until combined after each addition. Reserve 3 cups batter in another medium bowl. To reserved batter, stir in remaining 3 tablespoons cream and cocoa powder until smooth; stir in melted chocolate. Alternately pour white and chocolate batter into prepared pan. Gently swirl batters together with a knife. Bake for 60 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted near center comes out clean. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes. Remove from pan, and let cool completely on a wire rack.

