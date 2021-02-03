Easy to make and full of that decadent Crescent City taste, this Louisiana Cracklin’ Cornbread jazzes up any meal or makes a lip-smacking snack on its own.



Serves: Makes 1 (8-inch) loaf Ingredients 3 tablespoons melted bacon drippings, divided

1 (3.25-ounce) bag fried pork skins (cracklin’s)

1 cup plain yellow cornmeal

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning

¼ teaspoon baking soda

1⅔ cups whole buttermilk

2 large eggs, beaten

4 tablespoons chopped red bell pepper, divided

Preheat oven to 425°. In an 8-inch cast-iron skillet, place 1 tablespoon drippings. Place skillet in oven to preheat for 10 minutes. In the work bowl of a food processor, pulse cracklin's until coarsely chopped; reserve ½ cup in a small bowl. In a medium bowl, whisk together cornmeal, flour, baking powder, Cajun seasoning, and baking soda; whisk in buttermilk, eggs, and remaining 2 tablespoons drippings. Stir in cracklin's, 3 tablespoons bell pepper, and half of jalapeño slices. Carefully spread batter into hot skillet; top with reserved ½ cup cracklin's, remaining jalapeño slices, and remaining 1 tablespoon bell pepper. Bake until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, about 40 minutes, covering loosely with foil halfway through baking. Let cool in pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes; serve hot.