These scrumptious sandwiches combine a citrusy cookie with dreamy homemade ice cream to create a kid-friendly frozen treat that adults will love, too!
Lemon-Buttermilk Ice Cream Sandwiches
Serves: 18
Ingredients
- 2 cups unsalted butter, softened
- 2 cups sugar
- 3 large eggs
- 2 tablespoons lemon zest
- ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
- 5 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- Buttermilk Ice Cream (recipe follows)
Instructions
- In a large bowl, beat butter and sugar with a mixer at medium speed until creamy, 3 to 4 minutes, stopping to scrape sides of bowl Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in lemon zest and juice.
- In another large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. With mixer on low speed, gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating just until combined.
- Divide dough in half. Shape each half into a disk, and wrap tightly in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 1 hour.
- Preheat oven to 350°. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.
- On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to ¼-inch thickness. Using a 3-inch flower-shaped cutter, cut dough, rerolling scraps as necessary. Place 2 inches apart on prepared pans.
- Bake until lightly browned and set, 12 to 14 minutes. Let cool on pans for 2 minutes. Remove from pans, and let cool completely on wire racks.
- Using an ice cream scoop, place 1 scoop Buttermilk Ice Cream on flat side of half of cookies. Place remaining cookies, flat side down, on ice cream. Freeze in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.
Buttermilk Ice Cream
Ingredients
- 2 cups cold heavy whipping cream
- 2 (14-ounce) cans sweetened condensed milk
- 4 cups cold whole buttermilk
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise, seeds scraped and reserved
Instructions
- In a large bowl, beat cold cream with a mixer at medium-high speed until soft peaks form. Add condensed milk; beat for 2 minutes. On low speed, beat in cold buttermilk, lemon juice, and reserved vanilla bean seeds.
- Pour mixture into the container of an ice cream maker. Freeze according to manufacturer’s instructions. Spoon ice cream into a freezer-safe container, and freeze overnight until firm.
