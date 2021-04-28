These scrumptious sandwiches combine a citrusy cookie with dreamy homemade ice cream to create a kid-friendly frozen treat that adults will love, too!



Save Recipe Print Lemon-Buttermilk Ice Cream Sandwiches Serves: 18 Ingredients 2 cups unsalted butter, softened

2 cups sugar

3 large eggs

2 tablespoons lemon zest

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

5 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

Buttermilk Ice Cream (recipe follows) Instructions In a large bowl, beat butter and sugar with a mixer at medium speed until creamy, 3 to 4 minutes, stopping to scrape sides of bowl Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in lemon zest and juice. In another large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. With mixer on low speed, gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating just until combined. Divide dough in half. Shape each half into a disk, and wrap tightly in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 1 hour. Preheat oven to 350°. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to ¼-inch thickness. Using a 3-inch flower-shaped cutter, cut dough, rerolling scraps as necessary. Place 2 inches apart on prepared pans. Bake until lightly browned and set, 12 to 14 minutes. Let cool on pans for 2 minutes. Remove from pans, and let cool completely on wire racks. Using an ice cream scoop, place 1 scoop Buttermilk Ice Cream on flat side of half of cookies. Place remaining cookies, flat side down, on ice cream. Freeze in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks. 3.5.3251

