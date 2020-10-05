Trick-or-treating is enjoyed each fall around the world. Even though there are many spooky shadows and tricks involved in Halloween, the best part is enjoying the candy and festive sweets. If you’re looking for new goodies to enjoy on All Hallows’ Eve, we have put together must-try recipes for you. Whether you enjoy more classic fall flavors like apple and oatmeal or kid-friendly monster pops, these recipes have a Halloween treat for all ages to enjoy. Gather your family to put the finishing touches on these Halloween treats.

Grab your favorite autumn apples and cookies and make these Cookie-Crusted Caramel Apples (below), a twist on a fall classic.