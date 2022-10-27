Kid-Friendly Halloween Party

Your family will love gathering together at this kid-friendly fall table.

Celebrate Halloween and make the kiddos in your life feel extra special with a table set just for them.

Touches of orange bring in the spirit of the holiday with bright melamine plates and a jack-o’-lantern bucket filled with popcorn ready to feed hungry trick-or-treaters.

Add farmhouse flair to your table by incorporating a black and white buffalo checked table runner, black-and-white gingham napkins, and milk bottles decorated with a pumpkin sticker and a black and white straw for whatever festive drink you choose.

Cheerful yellow marigolds planted in black pots and topped with Spanish moss create a fresh and effortless centerpiece, and hay bales make the perfect seating height for little legs.

Whether you carve them as a family or use them as decoration, a few big pumpkins add just the right final touch to this fun fall setting.