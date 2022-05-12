Key Lime Mousse Cake

key lime mousse cake

This creamy, no-bake Key Lime Mousse Cake is bursting with fresh Key lime flavor. 

Key Lime Mousse Cake
 
Makes 1 (10-inch) cake
Ingredients
  • Crust:
  • 2 cups graham crackers crumbs
  • ½ cup butter, melted
  • ¼ cup sugar
  • Filling:
  • 6 tablespoons fresh Key lime juice
  • 1 (¼-ounce) envelope unflavored gelatin
  • 2½ cups cold heavy whipping cream, divided
  • 10 (1-ounce) squares white chocolate, chopped
  • 3 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1½ tablespoons lime zest
  • Garnish: white chocolate curls, lime wedges
Instructions
  1. For crust: In a medium bowl, stir together all ingredients. Press into bottom and up sides of a 10-inch springform pan; refrigerate.
  2. For filling: In a small bowl, stir together lime juice and gelatin; let stand for 5 minutes or until softened. In a small saucepan, cook ½ cup cream and white chocolate over low heat, stirring frequently, until mixture is melted and smooth. Stir in gelatin mixture until dissolved, and let cool completely.
  3. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar, and lime zest with a mixer at medium speed until combined. Add white chocolate mixture, and beat at low speed until combined.
  4. In another large bowl, beat remaining 2 cups cream with a mixer at high speed until soft peaks form. Fold whipped cream into white chocolate mixture, and pour into prepared crust. Cover and freeze for 8 hours.
  5. Remove from freezer, and gently run a knife around edges of pan to release crust from sides of pan. Garnish with white chocolate curls and lime wedges, if desired. To serve, cut into wedges using a knife that has been dipped into hot water and dried between cuts.
Notes
Kitchen Tip: If you can’t find fresh Key limes in your area, bottled Nellie & Joe’s Famous Key West Lime Juice is the recommended substitute.

