This creamy, no-bake Key Lime Mousse Cake is bursting with fresh Key lime flavor.

Save Recipe Print Key Lime Mousse Cake Makes 1 (10-inch) cake Ingredients Crust:

2 cups graham crackers crumbs

½ cup butter, melted

¼ cup sugar

Filling:

6 tablespoons fresh Key lime juice

1 (¼-ounce) envelope unflavored gelatin

2½ cups cold heavy whipping cream, divided

10 (1-ounce) squares white chocolate, chopped

3 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

1 cup sugar

1½ tablespoons lime zest

Garnish: white chocolate curls, lime wedges Instructions For crust: In a medium bowl, stir together all ingredients. Press into bottom and up sides of a 10-inch springform pan; refrigerate. For filling: In a small bowl, stir together lime juice and gelatin; let stand for 5 minutes or until softened. In a small saucepan, cook ½ cup cream and white chocolate over low heat, stirring frequently, until mixture is melted and smooth. Stir in gelatin mixture until dissolved, and let cool completely. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar, and lime zest with a mixer at medium speed until combined. Add white chocolate mixture, and beat at low speed until combined. In another large bowl, beat remaining 2 cups cream with a mixer at high speed until soft peaks form. Fold whipped cream into white chocolate mixture, and pour into prepared crust. Cover and freeze for 8 hours. Remove from freezer, and gently run a knife around edges of pan to release crust from sides of pan. Garnish with white chocolate curls and lime wedges, if desired. To serve, cut into wedges using a knife that has been dipped into hot water and dried between cuts. Notes Kitchen Tip: If you can’t find fresh Key limes in your area, bottled Nellie & Joe’s Famous Key West Lime Juice is the recommended substitute. 3.5.3251

