This creamy, no-bake Key Lime Mousse Cake is bursting with fresh Key lime flavor.
Key Lime Mousse Cake
Makes 1 (10-inch) cake
Ingredients
- Crust:
- 2 cups graham crackers crumbs
- ½ cup butter, melted
- ¼ cup sugar
- Filling:
- 6 tablespoons fresh Key lime juice
- 1 (¼-ounce) envelope unflavored gelatin
- 2½ cups cold heavy whipping cream, divided
- 10 (1-ounce) squares white chocolate, chopped
- 3 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup sugar
- 1½ tablespoons lime zest
- Garnish: white chocolate curls, lime wedges
Instructions
- For crust: In a medium bowl, stir together all ingredients. Press into bottom and up sides of a 10-inch springform pan; refrigerate.
- For filling: In a small bowl, stir together lime juice and gelatin; let stand for 5 minutes or until softened. In a small saucepan, cook ½ cup cream and white chocolate over low heat, stirring frequently, until mixture is melted and smooth. Stir in gelatin mixture until dissolved, and let cool completely.
- In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar, and lime zest with a mixer at medium speed until combined. Add white chocolate mixture, and beat at low speed until combined.
- In another large bowl, beat remaining 2 cups cream with a mixer at high speed until soft peaks form. Fold whipped cream into white chocolate mixture, and pour into prepared crust. Cover and freeze for 8 hours.
- Remove from freezer, and gently run a knife around edges of pan to release crust from sides of pan. Garnish with white chocolate curls and lime wedges, if desired. To serve, cut into wedges using a knife that has been dipped into hot water and dried between cuts.
Notes
Kitchen Tip: If you can’t find fresh Key limes in your area, bottled Nellie & Joe’s Famous Key West Lime Juice is the recommended substitute.
