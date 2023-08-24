Tangy key limes add big flavor to these handheld snacks.
Key Lime Hand Pies
Serves: 8
Ingredients
- 1⁄2 cup whole milk
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1 egg yolk
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 tablespoon lime zest
- 1⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 1 1⁄2 tablespoons Key lime juice (from bottle)
- 1 (14.1-ounce) package refrigerated pie crusts
- 1 large egg
- 1 tablespoon water
- 1⁄2 cup confectioners’ sugar
- 1 to 1 1⁄2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream
- Garnish: lime zest
Instructions
- In a medium saucepan, heat milk over medium-high heat, whisking occasionally, until steaming. (Do not boil.) Remove from heat.
- In a small bowl, whisk together granulated sugar, egg yolk, cornstarch, lime zest, and salt. Gradually add 1⁄4 cup hot milk, whisking constantly. Add sugar mixture to remaining hot milk in saucepan, whisking until combined. Cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, until boiling; cook for 1 minute to remove cornstarch flavor. Remove from heat; whisk in butter until melted and combined. Whisk in lime juice. Pour into a medium bowl, and cover with a piece of plastic wrap, pressing wrap directly onto surface of custard to prevent a skin from forming. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before using.
- Preheat oven to 400°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- On a lightly floured surface, unroll each piecrust. Using a pastry wheel or sharp knife, cut 4 (4-inch) squares from each piecrust. Place squares on prepared pan. Spoon 1 heaping tablespoon custard into center of each square.
- In another small bowl, whisk together egg and 1 tablespoon water. Brush edges of dough with egg wash. Fold dough in half over filling to form a triangle. Using the tines of a fork dipped in flour, crimp edges to seal each pie. Refrigerate for 10 minutes. Using a sharp knife, cut 2 small slits into top of each pie to vent.
- Bake until golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes. Let cool completely on wire rack.
- In a small bowl, whisk together confectioners’ sugar and cream until desired consistency is reached. Drizzle over pies. Garnish with lime zest, if desired.
Notes
Kitchen Tip: If you like cold Key lime pie, refrigerate these before enjoying!
