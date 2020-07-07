Key Lime Cookie Cake
2015-07-23 02:45:13
Makes 8 servings
Ingredients
- 1¾ cups cold heavy whipping cream
- 1½ cups sweetened condensed milk
- ¾ cup Key lime juice*
- 2 limes, zested
- 2 (3.5-ounce) packages Maria cookies*
- Garnish: lime slices, fresh mint
Instructions
- Line a 9x3-inch loaf pan with plastic wrap, letting excess extend over sides of pan.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together heavy cream, next 2 ingredients, and lime zest until slightly thickened. Pour a thin layer of cream mixture into prepared pan. Place a layer of cookies on cream mixture, breaking cookies to fully cover bottom of pan. Line sides of pan with whole cookies.
- Pour another layer of cream mixture over cookies, then top with another layer of cookies, breaking into pieces to fully cover cream layer . Repeat layers to reach the top of the pan. Cover and refrigerate any remaining cream mixture. Cover pan with plastic wrap, and refrigerate overnight.
- Uncover pan, and invert it onto a serving plate. Carefully remove pan and plastic wrap, and spread refrigerated cream mixture over top and sides of cake to cover any cracks. Garnish with lime and mint, if desired. Cut into slices, and serve immediately.
Notes
- *We used Nellie and Joe’s Famous Key West Lime Juice and Goya Maria Cookies. Maria cookies are slightly sweet with a crisp, flaky texture. They are available in the Hispanic foods section of grocery stores; if you can’t find them, graham crackers are a good substitute.
