Enjoy this Kale, Apple, and Cranberry Salad with a drizzle of honey mustard salad dressing and topped with Parmesan cheese.
Kale, Apple, and Cranberry Salad
Makes 10 to 12 servings
Ingredients
- ⅓ cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 2 bunches fresh lacinato kale, stemmed and chopped
- 2 carrots, peeled and shaved into ribbons
- 1 Gala apple, halved, cored, and thinly sliced
- 1 cup toasted pecan halves
- ½ cup dried cranberries
- Garnish: shaved Parmesan cheese
Instructions
- In a large bowl, whisk together vinegar and next 4 ingredients. Whisk in oil in a slow, steady stream until well combined. Add kale, carrot, and apple, and toss to coat. Let stand for 15 minutes.
- Add pecans and cranberries, and toss to combine. Garnish with Parmesan, if desired..
Notes
Kitchen Tip: Salad dressing can be made up to 2 days ahead and refrigerated in an airtight container. Kale can be chopped up to 2 days ahead and refrigerated in a paper towel-lined resealable plastic bag. Pecans can be toasted up to 3 days ahead
