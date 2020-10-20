Kale, Apple, and Cranberry Salad

Kale, Apple, and Cranberry Salad

Enjoy this Kale, Apple, and Cranberry Salad with a drizzle of honey mustard salad dressing and topped with Parmesan cheese.

Kale, Apple, and Cranberry Salad
 
Makes 10 to 12 servings
Ingredients
  • ⅓ cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 2 bunches fresh lacinato kale, stemmed and chopped
  • 2 carrots, peeled and shaved into ribbons
  • 1 Gala apple, halved, cored, and thinly sliced
  • 1 cup toasted pecan halves
  • ½ cup dried cranberries
  • Garnish: shaved Parmesan cheese
Instructions
  1. In a large bowl, whisk together vinegar and next 4 ingredients. Whisk in oil in a slow, steady stream until well combined. Add kale, carrot, and apple, and toss to coat. Let stand for 15 minutes.
  2. Add pecans and cranberries, and toss to combine. Garnish with Parmesan, if desired..
Notes
Kitchen Tip: Salad dressing can be made up to 2 days ahead and refrigerated in an airtight container. Kale can be chopped up to 2 days ahead and refrigerated in a paper towel-lined resealable plastic bag. Pecans can be toasted up to 3 days ahead

