A classic Southern cake gets a breakfast makeover in this honey-sweetened quick bread.
Hummingbird Muffins
Serves: 14
Ingredients
- 2¼ cups all-purpose flour, divided
- ⅔ cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided
- 2 tablespoons firmly packed light brown sugar
- ¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided
- ¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- ¾ cup unsalted butter, melted and divided
- ⅓ cup chopped raw pecans
- ½ cup mashed ripe banana (about 1 large banana)
- ⅓ cup honey, plus more to serve
- 2 large eggs, room temperature
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon baking soda
- ⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ⅓ cup whole buttermilk, room temperature
- ¼ cup drained crushed pineapple
- ¼ cup toasted chopped pecans
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Line 2 (12-cup) muffin pans with paper liners for 14 muffins.
- In a small bowl, stir together ¾ cup flour, 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, brown sugar, ½ teaspoon cinnamon, and ¼ teaspoon salt. Add ¼ cup melted butter, stirring until well combined. Stir in raw pecans. Set streusel aside.
- In a large bowl, combine mashed banana, honey, eggs, vanilla, remaining ⅔ cup granulated sugar, and remaining ½ cup melted butter. Beat with a hand mixer on medium speed until well combined, about 30 seconds.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together baking powder, baking soda, nutmeg, remaining 1½ cups flour, remaining ½ teaspoon salt, and remaining ¼ teaspoon cinnamon. With mixer on low speed, add baking powder mixture to banana mixture alternately with buttermilk, beginning and ending with baking powder mixture, beating until combined. Fold pineapple and toasted pecans into batter; divide evenly among liners in prepared pans, filling two-thirds full. Top with streusel mixture.
- Bake until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool in pan for 5 minutes. Remove from pan, and let cool on a wire rack for at least 20 minutes. Drizzle with honey before serving, if desired.
