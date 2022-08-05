Whip up this spicy, deep-fried favorite any time your cravings strike—and no oil required!
Hot Sauce-Marinated Onion Rings
Serves: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 1 large Vidalia or other sweet onion, sliced ½ inch thick and rings separated
- ½ cup plus 1 tablespoon hot sauce, divided, plus more to serve
- ¼ cup water
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1½ cups Italian-seasoned bread crumbs
- ½ cup self-rising flour
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground red pepper
- ½ cup whole milk
- 1 large egg
Instructions
- Place a wire rack on a rimmed baking sheet.
- In a large resealable plastic bag, combine onion, ½ cup hot sauce, ¼ cup water, and vinegar. Seal bag, and gently toss until combined; refrigerate for at least 8 hours or up to overnight.
- If preheating is recommended by your air fryer manual, preheat fryer to 375°.
- In a shallow dish, place bread crumbs. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, paprika, salt, and red pepper; whisk in milk, egg, and remaining 1 tablespoon hot sauce until smooth.
- Drain onion. Working in batches, dip onion rings in batter, letting excess drip off. Dredge in bread crumbs, pressing to adhere. Place onion ring on prepared rack; generously spray with cooking spray. Turn rings; generously spray again until well coated.
- Working in batches, place onion rings in fryer basket in a single layer. Set temperature to 375°, and cook for 5 minutes.
- Spray rings with cooking spray (no need to turn). Cook until deep golden brown, about 5 minutes. Repeat procedure with remaining onion rings. Serve with hot sauce.
