Whip up this spicy, deep-fried favorite any time your cravings strike—and no oil required!



Hot Sauce-Marinated Onion Rings Serves: 4 servings Ingredients 1 large Vidalia or other sweet onion, sliced ½ inch thick and rings separated

½ cup plus 1 tablespoon hot sauce, divided, plus more to serve

¼ cup water

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1½ cups Italian-seasoned bread crumbs

½ cup self-rising flour

1 tablespoon paprika

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground red pepper

½ cup whole milk

Place a wire rack on a rimmed baking sheet. In a large resealable plastic bag, combine onion, ½ cup hot sauce, ¼ cup water, and vinegar. Seal bag, and gently toss until combined; refrigerate for at least 8 hours or up to overnight. If preheating is recommended by your air fryer manual, preheat fryer to 375°. In a shallow dish, place bread crumbs. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, paprika, salt, and red pepper; whisk in milk, egg, and remaining 1 tablespoon hot sauce until smooth. Drain onion. Working in batches, dip onion rings in batter, letting excess drip off. Dredge in bread crumbs, pressing to adhere. Place onion ring on prepared rack; generously spray with cooking spray. Turn rings; generously spray again until well coated. Working in batches, place onion rings in fryer basket in a single layer. Set temperature to 375°, and cook for 5 minutes. Spray rings with cooking spray (no need to turn). Cook until deep golden brown, about 5 minutes. Repeat procedure with remaining onion rings. Serve with hot sauce.