These slightly sweet buns are a traditional bread eaten during Lent.

Hot Cross Buns 2014-11-20 23:42:15 Makes 10 buns Write a review Save Recipe Print Ingredients 1 ( 16-ounce) loaf frozen white bread dough ¾ cup raisins 1 tablespoon sugar 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1 large egg 1 tablespoon water ¾ cup confectioners’ sugar 1 tablespoon milk Instructions Thaw dough according to package directions. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. In a small bowl, toss together raisins, sugar, and cinnamon. On a lightly floured surface, roll out dough to a 10x8-inch rectangle. Spread raisin mixture over rectangle; gently press raisins into dough. Starting at a long side, roll dough tightly into a log. Slice log into 10 equal pieces. Knead each piece, and roll into a ball. Place on prepared baking sheet. Spray plastic wrap with nonstick cooking spray. Cover buns with plastic wrap, coated side down. Let rise in a warm place (85°), free from drafts, for 1 hour or until doubled in size. Preheat oven to 350°. In a small bowl, stir together egg and 1 tablespoon water. Uncover buns, brush with egg mixture, and bake for 20 minutes or until golden brown. Remove buns from baking sheet, and cool completely on wire racks. In a medium bowl, stir together confectioners’ sugar and milk. Spoon into a heavy-duty resealable plastic bag. (Do not seal.) Snip 1 corner of bag with scissors to make a small hole. Pipe a cross shape on each bun. Store buns in an airtight container for up to 1 week. Paula Deen Magazine https://www.pauladeenmagazine.com/

