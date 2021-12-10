These tasty Hot Chocolate Cookies with Toasty Marshmallows transforms the cozy flavors of the classic drink into an easy and delicious holiday treat for kids and adults alike!



Save Recipe Print Hot Chocolate Cookies with Toasty Marshmallows Makes about 24 Ingredients ½ cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup sugar, divided

1 large egg

1¼ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup dry milk

¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

12 large marshmallows, halved crosswise Instructions Preheat oven to 350°. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. In a large bowl, beat butter and ⅔ cup sugar with a mixer at medium speed until fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes, stopping to scrape sides of bowl. Add egg, beating until combined. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, dry milk, cocoa, baking soda, and salt. With mixer on low speed, gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating until well combined. Beat in vanilla. In a small bowl, stir together cinnamon and remaining ⅓ cup sugar. Roll dough into 1-inch balls; roll balls in cinnamon sugar. Place 2 inches apart on prepared pans. Bake until set, about 8 minutes. Working quickly, press 1 marshmallow half, cut side down, in center of each cookie. Increase oven temperature to broil. Watching carefully, broil 5 inches from heat until marshmallows are lightly toasted, about 3 minutes. Let cool on pans for 5 minutes. Remove from pans, and let cool completely on wire racks. Store in an airtight container for up to 5 days. 3.5.3251

