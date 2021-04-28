Hot Chicken Salad Casserole

Hot Chicken Salad Casserole

With crunchy almonds, sharp Cheddar cheese, and fresh lemon zest, this Hot Chicken Salad Casserole brings together the taste of a chicken salad and the comfort of a casserole. 

Save Recipe Print
Hot Chicken Salad Casserole
Serves: Makes 6 servings
 
Ingredients
  • 4 cups shredded cooked chicken
  • 1½ cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup chopped celery
  • 1 cup roasted salted almonds, coarsely chopped and divided
  • ¾ cup mayonnaise
  • ½ cup minced green onion
  • ¼ cup sour cream
  • ½ teaspoon lemon zest
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • Crescent rolls, to serve
  • Garnish: celery leaves
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 350°. Lightly spray an 8-inch round or square baking dish with cooking spray.
  2. In a large bowl, combine chicken, cheese, celery, ¾ cup almonds, mayonnaise, green onion, sour cream, lemon zest and juice, and pepper. Spoon into prepared dish.
  3. Bake until bubbly, about 20 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining ¼ cup almonds. Serve with crescent rolls. Garnish with celery leaves, if desired.

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR