With crunchy almonds, sharp Cheddar cheese, and fresh lemon zest, this Hot Chicken Salad Casserole brings together the taste of a chicken salad and the comfort of a casserole.



Save Recipe Print Hot Chicken Salad Casserole Serves: Makes 6 servings Ingredients 4 cups shredded cooked chicken

1½ cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

1 cup chopped celery

1 cup roasted salted almonds, coarsely chopped and divided

¾ cup mayonnaise

½ cup minced green onion

¼ cup sour cream

½ teaspoon lemon zest

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Crescent rolls, to serve

Garnish: celery leaves Instructions Preheat oven to 350°. Lightly spray an 8-inch round or square baking dish with cooking spray. In a large bowl, combine chicken, cheese, celery, ¾ cup almonds, mayonnaise, green onion, sour cream, lemon zest and juice, and pepper. Spoon into prepared dish. Bake until bubbly, about 20 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining ¼ cup almonds. Serve with crescent rolls. Garnish with celery leaves, if desired. 3.5.3251