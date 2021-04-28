With crunchy almonds, sharp Cheddar cheese, and fresh lemon zest, this Hot Chicken Salad Casserole brings together the taste of a chicken salad and the comfort of a casserole.
Hot Chicken Salad Casserole
Serves: Makes 6 servings
Ingredients
- 4 cups shredded cooked chicken
- 1½ cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
- 1 cup chopped celery
- 1 cup roasted salted almonds, coarsely chopped and divided
- ¾ cup mayonnaise
- ½ cup minced green onion
- ¼ cup sour cream
- ½ teaspoon lemon zest
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- Crescent rolls, to serve
- Garnish: celery leaves
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Lightly spray an 8-inch round or square baking dish with cooking spray.
- In a large bowl, combine chicken, cheese, celery, ¾ cup almonds, mayonnaise, green onion, sour cream, lemon zest and juice, and pepper. Spoon into prepared dish.
- Bake until bubbly, about 20 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining ¼ cup almonds. Serve with crescent rolls. Garnish with celery leaves, if desired.
3.5.3251