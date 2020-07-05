Serve these scrumptious Honey-Mustard Steak and Onion Kabobs at your next backyard cookout.
Honey-Mustard Steak and Onion Kabobs
Makes 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients
- ¾ cup olive oil
- ¼ cup whole-grain Dijon mustard
- ¼ cup honey
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- 2 tablespoons Sriracha
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 3 pounds boneless sirloin steak, cut into 2-inch pieces
- 2 red onions, cut into wedges
Instructions
- In a medium bowl, whisk together oil and next 6 ingredients; pour into a large resealable plastic bag, and add steak. Seal bag, and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or for up to 24 hours.
- Remove steak from refrigerator, and let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.
- Spray grill with nonstick nonflammable grilling spray. Preheat grill to medium-high heat (350° to 400°).
- Remove steak from bag, discarding marinade. Thread steak and onion wedges on metal skewers.
- Grill, covered with grill lid, for 4 to 5 minutes per side or until steak reaches desired degree of doneness. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.
Notes
Kitchen Tip: If you’d rather use wooden skewers, be sure to soak them in water for at least 30 minutes before threading so they don’t burn on the grill.
