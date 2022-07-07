Your whole family will be begging for seconds of this tasty Honey Graham S’mores Pie, with a graham cracker crust that cradles an ooey-gooey chocolate filling and fluffy toasted marshmallows.
Honey Graham S'mores Pie
Serves: Makes 1 (9-inch) pie
Ingredients
- Crust:
- 3 cups honey graham cereal*
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 1 large egg white
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- Filling:
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- ¼ cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- 3 large eggs
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ¾ cup all-purpose flour
- ¼ teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 cups large marshmallows
- Garnish: crunchy cinnamon square cereal*
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°.
- For crust: In the work bowl of a food processor, pulse graham cereal until finely ground. Add melted butter, egg white, and salt, pulsing until combined. Using the bottom of a measuring cup, press mixture into bottom and up sides of a 9-inch pie plate.
- Bake until firm, about 12 minutes. Let cool. Leave oven on.
- For filling: In the top of a double boiler, place butter and chocolate. Cook over simmering water, whisking frequently, until melted, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat. Whisk in sugars, eggs, and vanilla until smooth.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. Whisk flour mixture into chocolate mixture until combined. Spread batter into prepared crust.
- Bake until center is just set, about 35 minutes. Top with marshmallows; bake until marshmallows are lightly browned, about 10 minutes more. Let cool on a wire rack for 1 hour. Garnish with cinnamon cereal, if desired.
Notes
* We used Golden Grahams Cereal and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal.
