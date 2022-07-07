Your whole family will be begging for seconds of this tasty Honey Graham S’mores Pie, with a graham cracker crust that cradles an ooey-gooey chocolate filling and fluffy toasted marshmallows.



Honey Graham S'mores Pie Serves: Makes 1 (9-inch) pie Ingredients Crust:

3 cups honey graham cereal*

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 large egg white

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

Filling:

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped

1 cup granulated sugar

¼ cup firmly packed light brown sugar

3 large eggs

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¾ cup all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

2 cups large marshmallows

Preheat oven to 350°. For crust: In the work bowl of a food processor, pulse graham cereal until finely ground. Add melted butter, egg white, and salt, pulsing until combined. Using the bottom of a measuring cup, press mixture into bottom and up sides of a 9-inch pie plate. Bake until firm, about 12 minutes. Let cool. Leave oven on. For filling: In the top of a double boiler, place butter and chocolate. Cook over simmering water, whisking frequently, until melted, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat. Whisk in sugars, eggs, and vanilla until smooth. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. Whisk flour mixture into chocolate mixture until combined. Spread batter into prepared crust. Bake until center is just set, about 35 minutes. Top with marshmallows; bake until marshmallows are lightly browned, about 10 minutes more. Let cool on a wire rack for 1 hour. Garnish with cinnamon cereal, if desired. Notes * We used Golden Grahams Cereal and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal.