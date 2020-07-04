Honey-Glazed Chicken Wings

These Honey-Glazed Chicken Wings are perfect for picnics, tailgating, and casual family dinners.

Makes 6 servings
Ingredients
  • 3 pounds chicken wings
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ½ cup honey
  • ¼ cup butter
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • ½ to 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 425˚. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. In a large bowl, toss together wings, oil, salt, and pepper; place wings on prepared pan.
  3. In a small saucepan, bring honey, butter, garlic, and red pepper to a boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally; cook until slightly thickened, about 2 minutes.
  4. Bake until cooked through, about 25 minutes, turning wings halfway through baking time. Brush wings with honey mixture, and bake until golden brown and crisp, 5 to 6 minutes more. Serve with any remaining honey mixture.

