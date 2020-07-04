These Honey-Glazed Chicken Wings are perfect for picnics, tailgating, and casual family dinners.

Honey-Glazed Chicken Wings Makes 6 servings Ingredients 3 pounds chicken wings

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ cup honey

¼ cup butter

2 cloves garlic, minced

Preheat oven to 425˚. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, toss together wings, oil, salt, and pepper; place wings on prepared pan. In a small saucepan, bring honey, butter, garlic, and red pepper to a boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally; cook until slightly thickened, about 2 minutes. Bake until cooked through, about 25 minutes, turning wings halfway through baking time. Brush wings with honey mixture, and bake until golden brown and crisp, 5 to 6 minutes more. Serve with any remaining honey mixture.

