These Honey-Glazed Chicken Wings are perfect for picnics, tailgating, and casual family dinners.
Honey-Glazed Chicken Wings
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients
- 3 pounds chicken wings
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ½ cup honey
- ¼ cup butter
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ to 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425˚. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, toss together wings, oil, salt, and pepper; place wings on prepared pan.
- In a small saucepan, bring honey, butter, garlic, and red pepper to a boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally; cook until slightly thickened, about 2 minutes.
- Bake until cooked through, about 25 minutes, turning wings halfway through baking time. Brush wings with honey mixture, and bake until golden brown and crisp, 5 to 6 minutes more. Serve with any remaining honey mixture.
3.5.3226
Get more great recipes by ordering your subscription to Cooking with Paula Deen today!