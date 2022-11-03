Honey-Glazed Carrots have a hint of sweetness from honey and brown sugar, and they make the perfect side dish to complement any main.
Honey-Glazed Carrots
Serves: 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients
- 1 pound small carrots, trimmed and peeled
- ¼ cup dry sherry
- ¼ cup honey
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons firmly packed light brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary
- 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- Garnish: minced fresh rosemary
Instructions
- In a large skillet, cook carrots, sherry, honey, butter, brown sugar, chopped rosemary, vinegar, salt, and pepper, covered, over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until carrots are almost tender, about 20 minutes. Uncover and cook until carrots are tender and liquid is syrupy, about 10 minutes. Garnish with minced rosemary, if desired.
Notes
Kitchen Tip: Don’t throw away those green tops! Make Carrot Top Pesto: In the work bowl of a food processor, pulse together 1 clove garlic and 3 tablespoons pine nuts until roughly chopped. Add 2 cups packed carrot tops, ½ cup packed basil leaves, and ¼ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese. With processor running, add 1 cup olive oil in a slow, steady stream until well combined. Add salt and pepper to taste. Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week.
