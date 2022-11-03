Honey-Glazed Carrots

Notes

Kitchen Tip: Don’t throw away those green tops! Make Carrot Top Pesto: In the work bowl of a food processor, pulse together 1 clove garlic and 3 tablespoons pine nuts until roughly chopped. Add 2 cups packed carrot tops, ½ cup packed basil leaves, and ¼ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese. With processor running, add 1 cup olive oil in a slow, steady stream until well combined. Add salt and pepper to taste. Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week.