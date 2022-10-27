Homestyle Chicken and Dumplings

Notes

Dumplings How-To



Cutting In Butter: Dumplings are essentially thin biscuits, and just like with biscuits, cutting in butter is an important step. While the dumplings cook, the butter melts and produces steam, creating tiny pockets that result in a light and fluffy texture.



Stirring in Milk: Gently stir in milk until most of the flour is moistened. Just like with biscuits, the dough will look slightly dry. Overmixing the dough until it’s completely wet results in chewy dumplings.



Kneading Dough: Gently knead the dough just enough until a cohesive round is formed, 3 to 5 times. Overworking the dough will create tough dumplings.



Shaping Dumplings: You can shape the dumpling dough into balls or roll out the dough, but we prefer rolled dumplings for faster cooking and to avoid a doughy center. Cut the rolled dough into any shape you prefer.



Dumpling Drop: Gently drop dumplings randomly into the simmering broth. Don’t stir the dumplings or place them fully on top of each other; this will cause them to break apart or stick together. Gently shake the pot in a circular motion to help the dumplings settle and not stick together.