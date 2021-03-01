This is one of the signature dishes served at Paula’s restaurant, The Lady & Sons. Legend has it that its name came from them being cooked on the blade of a hoe over an open fire. A perfect accompaniment to greens, fried chicken, or anything in between, this classic Southern bread is addictive.
Hoecakes
Makes about 1½ dozen
Ingredients
- 1 cup self-rising flour
- 1 cup self-rising cornmeal
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- ¾ cup buttermilk
- ⅓ cup plus 1 tablespoon water
- ¼ cup vegetable oil or bacon grease
- 2 large eggs
- Vegetable oil, for frying
Instructions
- In a large bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, and sugar. Make a well in center of mixture; add buttermilk, water, ¼ cup vegetable oil, and eggs, stirring well.
- In a large skillet, pour oil to a depth of ¼ inch. Heat over medium heat.
- Drop batter by 2 tablespoonfuls into hot skillet, and cook until brown and crisp on bottom side; turn with a spatula, and brown other side. Using a slotted spoon, transfer hoecakes to a paper towel-lined plate to drain.
Notes
Tip: Hoecakes are great on their own, and as a sopper for sweet honey or sorghum as well as savory chutneys and chow chows.
