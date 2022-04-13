Spice up your Easter brunch with this classic Southern snack.



Save Recipe Print Herbed Deviled Eggs Serves: Makes 24 Ingredients 12 large eggs

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons sour cream

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

1 teaspoon salt

Garnish: fresh dill sprigs, fresh chives Instructions In a large saucepan, bring eggs and cold water to cover to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook for 2 minutes. Cover and remove from heat. Let stand for 10 minutes; drain. Peel eggs, and halve lengthwise. Remove yolks, and place in a medium bowl; reserve whites. Stir sour cream and mayonnaise into yolks with a fork until smooth. Stir in chopped chives, cilantro, chopped dill, and salt. Spoon yolk mixture into whites. Loosely cover, and refrigerate for up to 2 hours before serving. Garnish with dill and chives, if desired. 3.5.3251