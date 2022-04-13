Spice up your Easter brunch with this classic Southern snack.
Herbed Deviled Eggs
Serves: Makes 24
Ingredients
- 12 large eggs
- ¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons sour cream
- ¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill
- 1 teaspoon salt
- Garnish: fresh dill sprigs, fresh chives
Instructions
- In a large saucepan, bring eggs and cold water to cover to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook for 2 minutes. Cover and remove from heat. Let stand for 10 minutes; drain.
- Peel eggs, and halve lengthwise. Remove yolks, and place in a medium bowl; reserve whites.
- Stir sour cream and mayonnaise into yolks with a fork until smooth. Stir in chopped chives, cilantro, chopped dill, and salt. Spoon yolk mixture into whites. Loosely cover, and refrigerate for up to 2 hours before serving. Garnish with dill and chives, if desired.
