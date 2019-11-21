Herb-Roasted Turkey with Giblet Gravy

This Herb-Roasted Turkey has plenty of flavor from a delicious blend of garlic, sage, rosemary, thyme, zest, salt, and pepper. Serve this beautiful Thanksgiving dish with Giblet Gravy.

Save Recipe Print Herb-Roasted Turkey Makes 8 servings Ingredients 1 (14-pound) fresh or thawed frozen turkey, neck and giblets reserved

1 cup butter, softened

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

2 teaspoons lemon zest

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 lemons, halved

Garnish: fresh sage, rosemary, thyme, lemon wedges

Giblet Gravy (recipe follows) Instructions Preheat oven to 400°. Line a large roasting pan with foil. Place roasting rack in pan, and spray with cooking spray. Pat turkey dry with paper towels. In a medium bowl, stir together butter, garlic, sage, rosemary, thyme, zest, salt, and pepper. Gently loosen skin from turkey, keeping skin intact. Rub butter mixture under skin and all over turkey. Place lemons inside turkey cavity. Tuck wings under, and tie legs together with butcher’s twine. Place turkey on prepared rack in pan. Bake until golden brown, about 30 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 325°. Cover with foil, and bake until a meat thermometer inserted in thigh registers 165°, about 3 hours. Remove from oven, and let stand for 30 minutes before carving. Reserve ¾ cup pan drippings for Giblet Gravy. Garnish turkey with herbs and lemon, if desired. Serve with Giblet Gravy. 3.5.3226

Save Recipe Print Giblet Gravy Makes about 3 cups Ingredients Turkey neck and giblets (reserved from Herb-Roasted Turkey)

1 (32-ounce) carton unsalted chicken broth

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup chopped celery

6 fresh sage leaves

2 bay leaves

½ cup butter

½ cup all-purpose flour

¾ cup turkey pan drippings (reserved from Herb-Roasted Turkey)

1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 hard-cooked egg, peeled and chopped Instructions In a large saucepan, bring turkey neck and giblets, broth, onion, celery, and sage and bay leaves to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat, and simmer for 45 minutes. Strain mixture into a large bowl, reserving liquid. Remove meat from turkey neck. Chop meat and giblets. In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Whisk in flour, and cook until golden brown. Gradually whisk in strained liquid and reserved ¾ cup turkey drippings until smooth. Cook, whisking frequently, until slightly thickened. Whisk in chopped sage, thyme, salt, and pepper. Stir in turkey meat, giblets, and egg, and keep warm over very low heat until ready to serve. 3.5.3226

