This Hazelnut-Coffee Butter is packed with sweet maple syrup , chopped hazelnuts, and coffee flavor.

Hazelnut-Coffee Butter
Makes 1 pound
Ingredients
  1. 1 (1-pound) package unsalted butter, softened
  2. 1 cup toasted chopped hazelnuts
  3. 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  4. 1 tablespoon coffee extract
  5. ½ teaspoon kosher salt
Instructions
  1. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat butter and remaining 4 ingredients at medium-high speed until combined. Cover, and refrigerate for up to 5 days, or freeze up to 3 months.
