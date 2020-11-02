This Hazelnut-Coffee Butter is packed with sweet maple syrup , chopped hazelnuts, and coffee flavor.
Hazelnut-Coffee Butter
2015-11-19 21:24:18
Makes 1 pound
Ingredients
- 1 (1-pound) package unsalted butter, softened
- 1 cup toasted chopped hazelnuts
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon coffee extract
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
Instructions
- In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat butter and remaining 4 ingredients at medium-high speed until combined. Cover, and refrigerate for up to 5 days, or freeze up to 3 months.
