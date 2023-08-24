Bring the carnival to your kitchen with these golden, Hand-Dipped Corn Dogs.
Hand-Dipped Corn Dogs
Serves: 8
Ingredients
- ¼ cup vegetable oil, plus more for frying
- 1½ cups plus 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour, divided
- 1½ cups plain yellow cornmeal
- ⅔ cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1½ teaspoons kosher salt
- 1½ cups whole milk
- 2 large eggs
- 1 (8-count) package hot dogs
- 8 long wooden skewers
Instructions
- In a large cast-iron Dutch oven, pour oil to fill halfway, and heat over medium heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 350°.
- In a large bowl, whisk together 1 1⁄2 cups flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, and salt; whisk in oil, milk, and eggs until smooth. Let stand for 10 minutes.
- In a shallow dish, place remaining 3 tablespoons flour.
- Pat hot dogs dry with paper towels. Roll hot dogs in flour, gently shaking off excess. Insert 1 skewer lengthwise into each hot dog.
- Working in batches, pour batter into a tall, narrow glass. Dip hot dogs, one at a time, into batter, letting excess drip off.
- Fry hot dogs in batches, turning occasionally, until browned on all sides, 3 to 4 minutes. Let drain on paper towels; serve immediately.
Notes
Kitchen Tip: The batter will continue to thicken as it stands; if it becomes too thick to dip hot dogs, whisk in a small splash of milk.
