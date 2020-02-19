Ham and Cheese Tortellini Bake

Serves: 6 to 8
 
Ingredients
  • 1 (20-ounce) package refrigerated cheese tortellini
  • 1 pound asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 (10-ounce) package frozen peas, thawed
  • ¼ cup unsalted butter
  • ¼ cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon garlic salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1½ cups chicken broth
  • 2 cups shredded Colby-Jack cheese blend, divided
  • 8 ounces smoked ham, diced
  • 1 medium red bell pepper, seeded and diced
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 400°. Spray a 13×9-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
  2. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add tortellini; cook for 3 minutes. Add asparagus and peas; cook for 2 minutes. Drain mixture well.
  3. In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour, garlic salt, and pepper. Cook until thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Gradually whisk in broth until smooth; cook until mixture begins to thicken, about 2 minutes. Stir in 1½ cups cheese until melted. Stir pasta mixture into cheese sauce until well combined. Stir in ham and bell pepper. Pour into prepared pan. Top with remaining ½ cup cheese.
  4. Bake until cheese is melted and casserole is heated through, about 15 minutes.

 

 

