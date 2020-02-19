Ham and Cheese Tortellini Bake
Serves: 6 to 8
Ingredients
- 1 (20-ounce) package refrigerated cheese tortellini
- 1 pound asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 (10-ounce) package frozen peas, thawed
- ¼ cup unsalted butter
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon garlic salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1½ cups chicken broth
- 2 cups shredded Colby-Jack cheese blend, divided
- 8 ounces smoked ham, diced
- 1 medium red bell pepper, seeded and diced
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400°. Spray a 13×9-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add tortellini; cook for 3 minutes. Add asparagus and peas; cook for 2 minutes. Drain mixture well.
- In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour, garlic salt, and pepper. Cook until thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Gradually whisk in broth until smooth; cook until mixture begins to thicken, about 2 minutes. Stir in 1½ cups cheese until melted. Stir pasta mixture into cheese sauce until well combined. Stir in ham and bell pepper. Pour into prepared pan. Top with remaining ½ cup cheese.
- Bake until cheese is melted and casserole is heated through, about 15 minutes.
