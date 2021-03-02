Ham and Asparagus Pot Pie

Ham and Asparagus Pot Pie

This Ham and Asparagus Pot Pie is an easy-to-prepare meal for busy week nights.

Ham and Asparagus Pot Pie
 
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients
  • 6 frozen flaky biscuits*
  • ¼ cup butter
  • 2½ cups (1-inch pieces) fresh asparagus
  • 1 cup thinly sliced carrots
  • ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • ¾ teaspoon dried thyme
  • ½ teaspoon onion powder
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 3 cups chicken broth, divided
  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 4 cups chopped ham
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 375°. Spray a shallow 3-quart baking dish with cooking spray. Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Place biscuits on prepared baking sheet, and bake until bottoms are lightly browned, about 8 minutes. Remove from oven, and loosen biscuits with a spatula (biscuits will not be fully baked).
  3. Meanwhile, in a small Dutch oven, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add asparagus and carrots; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables begin to soften, about 3 minutes.
  4. In a small bowl, whisk together flour, salt, thyme, onion powder, and pepper; whisk in ½ cup chicken broth until smooth. Whisk flour mixture, cream, and remaining 2½ cups broth into vegetables, and bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Reduce heat, and simmer, stirring constantly, until thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in ham. Pour mixture into prepared baking dish, and top with partially baked biscuits.
  5. Bake until filling is hot and bubbly and biscuits are golden brown, about 12 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving.
Notes
Kitchen Tip: Partially baking the biscuits before adding them to the pot pie ensures they cook evenly and don’t develop a soggy bottom.

*We used Pillsbury Grands! Frozen Flaky Biscuits.

