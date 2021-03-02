This Ham and Asparagus Pot Pie is an easy-to-prepare meal for busy week nights.
Ham and Asparagus Pot Pie
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients
- 6 frozen flaky biscuits*
- ¼ cup butter
- 2½ cups (1-inch pieces) fresh asparagus
- 1 cup thinly sliced carrots
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ¾ teaspoon dried thyme
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 3 cups chicken broth, divided
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 4 cups chopped ham
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375°. Spray a shallow 3-quart baking dish with cooking spray. Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Place biscuits on prepared baking sheet, and bake until bottoms are lightly browned, about 8 minutes. Remove from oven, and loosen biscuits with a spatula (biscuits will not be fully baked).
- Meanwhile, in a small Dutch oven, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add asparagus and carrots; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables begin to soften, about 3 minutes.
- In a small bowl, whisk together flour, salt, thyme, onion powder, and pepper; whisk in ½ cup chicken broth until smooth. Whisk flour mixture, cream, and remaining 2½ cups broth into vegetables, and bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Reduce heat, and simmer, stirring constantly, until thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in ham. Pour mixture into prepared baking dish, and top with partially baked biscuits.
- Bake until filling is hot and bubbly and biscuits are golden brown, about 12 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving.
Notes
Kitchen Tip: Partially baking the biscuits before adding them to the pot pie ensures they cook evenly and don’t develop a soggy bottom.
*We used Pillsbury Grands! Frozen Flaky Biscuits.
