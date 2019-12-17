Gruyere and Black Pepper Angel Biscuits
Serves: 14
Ingredients
- 6 cups (750 grams) all-purpose, divided
- 1 cup (227 grams) cold unsalted butter, cubed
- 1 ½ cups (170 grams) shredded gruyere cheese, divided
- 2 tablespoons (24 grams) granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon (15 grams) baking powder
- 1 tablespoon (9 grams) kosher salt
- 2 ¼ teaspoons (7 grams) instant yeast
- 2 teaspoons (4 grams) ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon (5 grams) baking soda
- 2 cups (480 grams) hot whole buttermilk (120° to 130°F)
- 3 tablespoons (45 grams) whole buttermilk
Instructions
- Oil a 12-inch cast iron skillet.
- In a medium bowl, place 3 cups flour. Using two forks or a pastry blender, cut in cold butter until crumbly. Stir in 1 cup (113 grams) shredded cheese. Place in refrigerator.
- In a large bowl, combine the remaining 3 cups (375 grams) flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, yeast, pepper and baking soda. Pour in hot buttermilk, stir until combined. Let sit and cool 3 to 5 minutes. Add flour with butter and stir until dough forms (dough will be slightly sticky).
- Turn out dough onto a lightly floured surface. Shape into a rectangle 1-inch thick, and cut in half. Stack on top of each other, then press back into a 1-inch rectangle. Repeat 3 more times, flouring surface as needed. Using a 2 ½ -inch round cutter dipped in flour, cut dough without twisting cutter. Reroll scraps once by pushing scraps together, cutting in half then stacking on top of each other and pressing back to 1-inch thickness. Place in prepared pan. Cover, and let rise until puffed, 30 to 45 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Brush top of biscuits with buttermilk, then sprinkle with remaining ½ cup (57 grams) gruyere cheese. Bake until golden brown, 22 to 24 minutes. Let cool 10 minutes, then serve warm.
3.5.3229