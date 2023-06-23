Savor summer with these air-fried fish cakes and creamy celery slaw.
Grouper Cakes with Celery Slaw
Serves: 8
Ingredients
- 1 pound grouper fillets
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 1⁄2 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
- 1 cup crushed saltine crackers
- 1⁄3 cup minced red bell pepper
- 1 large egg, lightly beaten
- 3 tablespoons minced celery
- 3 tablespoons minced green onion
- 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon Creole seasoning
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- Celery Slaw (recipe follows)
- Lemon wedges, to serve
- Garnish: sliced chives
Instructions
- If preheating is recommended by your air fryer manual, preheat fryer to 350°. Place a piece of parchment paper in bottom of fryer basket.
- Sprinkle fish with 1⁄2 teaspoon salt and 1⁄4 teaspoon black pepper. Place in bottom of fryer basket in a single layer. Set temperature to 350°, and cook until fish flakes easily with a fork, 15 to 18 minutes. Let cool completely. Remove parchment, and clean basket.
- Flake fish into a large bowl; add crackers, bell pepper, egg, celery, green onion, mayonnaise, Creole seasoning, lemon zest, remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1⁄4 teaspoon black pepper; stir until well combined. Shape mixture into 8 patties, and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to overnight.
- If preheating is recommended by your air fryer manual, preheat fryer to 400°. Spray basket with cooking spray.
- Working in batches, spray patties with cooking spray, and place in fryer basket. Set temperature to 400°, and cook until golden and crispy, about 16 minutes, turning halfway through cooking and spraying with cooking spray. Serve immediately with Celery Slaw and lemon wedges. Garnish with chives, if desired.
Celery Slaw
Serves: 3 cups
Ingredients
- 1 (10-ounce) bag angel hair coleslaw
- 1 cup thinly sliced green onion
- 1⁄4 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons sour cream
- 1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar
- 1 1⁄4 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1⁄2 teaspoon celery seed
- 1⁄2 teaspoon ground black pepper
Instructions
- In a large bowl, stir together all ingredients until combined. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
