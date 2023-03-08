Stone-ground grits add an unexpectedly crunchy crust to air fried shrimp.
Grits-Crusted Fried Shrimp
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1⁄2 cup stone-ground yellow grits
- 1 1⁄2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 1 cup whole buttermilk
- 1 large egg
- 1 tablespoon spicy brown mustard
- 2 teaspoons hot sauce
- 1 pound peeled and deveined large fresh shrimp
- Tartar sauce, cocktail sauce, and lemon wedges, to serve
Instructions
- If preheating is recommended by your air fryer manual, preheat fryer to 375°.
- In a shallow dish, whisk together flour, grits, and 1 teaspoon salt. In a medium bowl, whisk together buttermilk, egg, mustard, and hot sauce. Working in batches, dip shrimp in buttermilk mixture, letting excess drip off. Dredge shrimp in flour mixture to fully coat.
- Spray fryer basket with cooking spray. Working in batches, place shrimp in a single layer in fryer basket, and lightly spray with cooking spray.
- Set fryer to 375°, and cook until shrimp are golden brown and cooked through, about 12 minutes, turning shrimp halfway through cooking. Repeat with remaining shrimp. Sprinkle with remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon salt, and serve immediately with tartar sauce, cocktail sauce, and lemon.
