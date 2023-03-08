Grits-Crusted Fried Shrimp

Grits-Crusted Fried Shrimp

Stone-ground grits add an unexpectedly crunchy crust to air fried shrimp.

Save Recipe Print
Grits-Crusted Fried Shrimp
Serves: 4
 
Ingredients
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1⁄2 cup stone-ground yellow grits
  • 1 1⁄2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 1 cup whole buttermilk
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 tablespoon spicy brown mustard
  • 2 teaspoons hot sauce
  • 1 pound peeled and deveined large fresh shrimp
  • Tartar sauce, cocktail sauce, and lemon wedges, to serve
Instructions
  1. If preheating is recommended by your air fryer manual, preheat fryer to 375°.
  2. In a shallow dish, whisk together flour, grits, and 1 teaspoon salt. In a medium bowl, whisk together buttermilk, egg, mustard, and hot sauce. Working in batches, dip shrimp in buttermilk mixture, letting excess drip off. Dredge shrimp in flour mixture to fully coat.
  3. Spray fryer basket with cooking spray. Working in batches, place shrimp in a single layer in fryer basket, and lightly spray with cooking spray.
  4. Set fryer to 375°, and cook until shrimp are golden brown and cooked through, about 12 minutes, turning shrimp halfway through cooking. Repeat with remaining shrimp. Sprinkle with remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon salt, and serve immediately with tartar sauce, cocktail sauce, and lemon.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR