Grilling watermelon caramelizes the sugars and intensifies its flavor, making it the perfect companion to juicy tomato slices and salty cheese crumbles.



Save Recipe Print Grilled Watermelon and Heirloom Tomato Salad Serves: 4 to 6 Ingredients 8 large heirloom tomatoes, cut into 1⁄4- to 1⁄2-inch-thick slices

1⁄2 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1⁄4 cup finely diced shallot

1⁄4 cup Champagne vinegar

1 large lemon, zested and juiced

2 tablespoons fresh grapefruit juice

1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt

1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 small seedless watermelon, cut into 1⁄2-inch-thick slices and rind removed

4 ounces crumbled ricotta salata or feta cheese

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint

1 tablespoon fennel fronds

Place tomato slices on paper towels to absorb excess liquid. In a medium bowl, whisk together 1⁄2 cup oil, shallot, vinegar, lemon zest and juice, grapefruit juice, salt, and pepper. Set aside. Heat a cast-iron grill pan over medium-high heat. Add remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Add watermelon; cook until charred, 4 to 6 minutes per side. Cut into bite-size pieces. Arrange tomato slices on a large serving plate. Top with watermelon and ricotta salata or feta. Drizzle with dressing. Top with basil, mint, fennel fronds, and green onion.