Grilling watermelon caramelizes the sugars and intensifies its flavor, making it the perfect companion to juicy tomato slices and salty cheese crumbles.
Grilled Watermelon and Heirloom Tomato Salad
Serves: 4 to 6
Ingredients
- 8 large heirloom tomatoes, cut into 1⁄4- to 1⁄2-inch-thick slices
- 1⁄2 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1⁄4 cup finely diced shallot
- 1⁄4 cup Champagne vinegar
- 1 large lemon, zested and juiced
- 2 tablespoons fresh grapefruit juice
- 1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 small seedless watermelon, cut into 1⁄2-inch-thick slices and rind removed
- 4 ounces crumbled ricotta salata or feta cheese
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint
- 1 tablespoon fennel fronds
- 1 tablespoon chopped green onion
Instructions
- Place tomato slices on paper towels to absorb excess liquid.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together 1⁄2 cup oil, shallot, vinegar, lemon zest and juice, grapefruit juice, salt, and pepper. Set aside.
- Heat a cast-iron grill pan over medium-high heat. Add remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Add watermelon; cook until charred, 4 to 6 minutes per side. Cut into bite-size pieces.
- Arrange tomato slices on a large serving plate. Top with watermelon and ricotta salata or feta. Drizzle with dressing. Top with basil, mint, fennel fronds, and green onion.
3.5.3251