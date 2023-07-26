This handheld dessert will become your next go-to summer snack.



Grilled Tropical Fruit Skewers Serves: 18 Ingredients 3 medium bananas, sliced diagonally 1 1⁄2 inches thick

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

½ small fresh pineapple, peeled, cored, and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 large mango, peeled, pitted, and cut into 1-inch pieces

Long wooden skewers

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Vegetable oil, for brushing

In a medium bowl, toss together banana and lemon juice until well coated. Thread banana, pineapple, and mango onto skewers as desired; brush melted butter onto fruit. Heat a cast-iron grill pan over medium heat; brush with oil. Working in batches if needed, add skewers to pan in a single layer. Cook, turning occasionally, until fruit is lightly browned and just soft, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Serve immediately with Coconut-Rum Caramel, macadamia nuts, and coconut.


