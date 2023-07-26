This handheld dessert will become your next go-to summer snack.
Grilled Tropical Fruit Skewers
Serves: 18
Ingredients
- 3 medium bananas, sliced diagonally 1 1⁄2 inches thick
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- ½ small fresh pineapple, peeled, cored, and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 large mango, peeled, pitted, and cut into 1-inch pieces
- Long wooden skewers
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- Vegetable oil, for brushing
- Coconut-Rum Caramel (recipe follows), chopped toasted macadamia nuts, and sweetened flaked coconut, to serve
Instructions
- In a medium bowl, toss together banana and lemon juice until well coated. Thread banana, pineapple, and mango onto skewers as desired; brush melted butter onto fruit.
- Heat a cast-iron grill pan over medium heat; brush with oil. Working in batches if needed, add skewers to pan in a single layer. Cook, turning occasionally, until fruit is lightly browned and just soft, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Serve immediately with Coconut-Rum Caramel, macadamia nuts, and coconut.
Coconut-Rum Caramel
Serves: about 1 cup
Ingredients
- 1 cup sugar
- 4 tablespoons water
- 1⁄4 cup heavy whipping cream, room temperature
- 1⁄4 cup shaken canned full-fat coconut milk
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed and softened
- 3 tablespoons spiced dark rum
Instructions
- In a small enamel-coated cast-iron Dutch oven, stir together sugar and 3 tablespoons water until moistened. Cook over medium-high heat, gently swirling pan but not stirring, until mixture is light golden brown; using a pastry brush, brush down sides of pan with remaining 1 tablespoon water to prevent sugar from crystallizing.
- Remove from heat; carefully whisk in cream and coconut milk until smooth and well combined. (Mixture will bubble up.) Whisk in butter until melted and well combined; whisk in rum. Pour into a heatproof bowl, and let cool completely before using.
