Grilled Sweet-and-Sour Drumsticks

Fire up the grill this summer and serve up this great appetizer, smothered in a flavor-packed Sweet-and-Sour sauce.

Serves: Makes 4 servings
 
Ingredients
  • ¾ cup ketchup
  • ⅓ cup low-sodium soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons chopped garlic
  • 3 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons firmly packed light brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon ground ginger
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • ⅓ cup vegetable oil
  • 8 chicken drumsticks
Instructions
  1. In a large bowl, whisk together ketchup, soy sauce, garlic, vinegar, brown sugar, lemon zest and juice, ginger, and salt; transfer half of mixture to a small saucepan.
  2. Whisk oil into remaining ketchup mixture in large bowl; stir in chicken until well coated. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.
  3. Spray grill rack with nonflammable cooking spray. Preheat grill to medium-high heat (350° to 400°).
  4. Grill chicken, covered with grill lid, over indirect heat, turning frequently, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 165°, 30 to 40 minutes. Remove from grill, and let stand for 10 minutes.
  5. Meanwhile, bring reserved sauce in saucepan to a boil over medium heat, stirring frequently; brush onto chicken. Serve remaining sauce with chicken.

 

