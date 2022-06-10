Fire up the grill this summer and serve up this great appetizer, smothered in a flavor-packed Sweet-and-Sour sauce.
Grilled Sweet-and-Sour Drumsticks
Serves: Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
- ¾ cup ketchup
- ⅓ cup low-sodium soy sauce
- 3 tablespoons chopped garlic
- 3 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 2 tablespoons firmly packed light brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon ground ginger
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- ⅓ cup vegetable oil
- 8 chicken drumsticks
Instructions
- In a large bowl, whisk together ketchup, soy sauce, garlic, vinegar, brown sugar, lemon zest and juice, ginger, and salt; transfer half of mixture to a small saucepan.
- Whisk oil into remaining ketchup mixture in large bowl; stir in chicken until well coated. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.
- Spray grill rack with nonflammable cooking spray. Preheat grill to medium-high heat (350° to 400°).
- Grill chicken, covered with grill lid, over indirect heat, turning frequently, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 165°, 30 to 40 minutes. Remove from grill, and let stand for 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, bring reserved sauce in saucepan to a boil over medium heat, stirring frequently; brush onto chicken. Serve remaining sauce with chicken.
