This colorful side dish is packed with flavor thanks to an apple cider vinegar dressing, which brings out the smokiness of the grilled vegetables.



Grilled Slaw with Cider Dressing Serves: 2 quarts Ingredients 1 small head green cabbage (about 2 pounds)

1 small red onion (about 6 ounces)

8 tablespoons canola oil, divided

½ cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

1½ teaspoons kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 cup shredded carrot Instructions Cut cabbage and onion in half, leaving cores intact. Cut each cabbage half and each onion half into 3 wedges. Brush wedges with 2 tablespoons oil. Heat a cast-iron grill pan over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium; brush with 1 tablespoon oil. Working in batches, add cabbage and onion, cut side down, to pan, and cook until grill marks form, 1 to 2 minutes per side. (Cabbage and onion will still be crunchy, not tender.) Let cool slightly; coarsely chop. In a large bowl, whisk together vinegar, sugar, salt, pepper, and remaining 5 tablespoons oil. Add grilled vegetables and carrot; toss until combined. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours.