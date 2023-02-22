This colorful side dish is packed with flavor thanks to an apple cider vinegar dressing, which brings out the smokiness of the grilled vegetables.
Grilled Slaw with Cider Dressing
Serves: 2 quarts
Ingredients
- 1 small head green cabbage (about 2 pounds)
- 1 small red onion (about 6 ounces)
- 8 tablespoons canola oil, divided
- ½ cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1½ teaspoons kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 cup shredded carrot
Instructions
- Cut cabbage and onion in half, leaving cores intact. Cut each cabbage half and each onion half into 3 wedges. Brush wedges with 2 tablespoons oil.
- Heat a cast-iron grill pan over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium; brush with 1 tablespoon oil. Working in batches, add cabbage and onion, cut side down, to pan, and cook until grill marks form, 1 to 2 minutes per side. (Cabbage and onion will still be crunchy, not tender.) Let cool slightly; coarsely chop.
- In a large bowl, whisk together vinegar, sugar, salt, pepper, and remaining 5 tablespoons oil. Add grilled vegetables and carrot; toss until combined. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours.
