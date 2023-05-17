Seasonal melons and fresh herbs pair wonderfully with grilled shrimp in this refreshing summer meal.



Grilled Shrimp with Honeydew and Fennel Slaw Serves: 4 Ingredients Shrimp:

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 pounds peeled and deveined jumbo fresh shrimp

1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt

1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 1⁄2 cups unsalted butter

1⁄2 cup finely diced shallot

1 1⁄2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

1 1⁄2 teaspoons chopped fresh mint

1 teaspoon lime zest

Slaw:

3 cups thinly shaved fennel (about 3 medium bulbs)

2 1⁄2 cups thinly sliced honeydew melon

1 1⁄2 cups thinly shaved red onion (about 1 medium onion)

1⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 limes, zested and juiced

2 teaspoons cane syrup

1⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt

1⁄8 teaspoon ground black pepper

For shrimp: In a cast-iron grill pan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Sprinkle shrimp with salt and pepper. Add shrimp to pan; cook until pink and firm, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a heatproof bowl; set aside. In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add shallot; cook until fragrant and translucent, about 3 minutes. Stir in basil, mint, and lime zest. Remove from heat. Pour sauce over shrimp, and toss until combined; keep warm. For slaw: In a large bowl, combine fennel, melon, and onion. In a small bowl, whisk together oil, vinegar, lime zest and juice, cane syrup, salt, and pepper. Add to slaw mixture, stirring until combined. Serve shrimp warm with slaw. Garnish with mint, basil, and fennel fronds, if desired.