We took corn on the cob up a notch with this Grilled Parmesan Corn. Made with a cast-iron grill pan, it’s easy to make on any weeknight so you can keep it on repeat all summer.
Grilled Parmesan Corn
Serves: Makes 8 servings
Ingredients
- ⅓ cup mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika
- 8 ears fresh corn, shucked
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
- ½ cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese
Instructions
- Heat a cast-iron grill pan over medium-high heat until hot.
- In a small bowl, stir together mayonnaise, lemon zest, and paprika until smooth.
- Brush corn with oil, and sprinkle with salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Add corn to grill pan, and cook until slightly charred, about 8 minutes, turning ever 2 minutes. Remove corn from pan, and brush with mayonnaise mixture. Sprinkle with cheese and remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper. Serve immediately.
3.5.3251