We took corn on the cob up a notch with this Grilled Parmesan Corn. Made with a cast-iron grill pan, it’s easy to make on any weeknight so you can keep it on repeat all summer.



Save Recipe Print Grilled Parmesan Corn Serves: Makes 8 servings Ingredients ⅓ cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon lemon zest

¼ teaspoon smoked paprika

8 ears fresh corn, shucked

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper, divided

½ cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese Instructions Heat a cast-iron grill pan over medium-high heat until hot. In a small bowl, stir together mayonnaise, lemon zest, and paprika until smooth. Brush corn with oil, and sprinkle with salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Add corn to grill pan, and cook until slightly charred, about 8 minutes, turning ever 2 minutes. Remove corn from pan, and brush with mayonnaise mixture. Sprinkle with cheese and remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper. Serve immediately. 3.5.3251