We took corn on the cob up a notch with this Grilled Parmesan Corn. Made with a cast-iron grill pan, it’s easy to make on any weeknight so you can keep it on repeat all summer. 

Grilled Parmesan Corn
Serves: Makes 8 servings
 
Ingredients
  • ⅓ cup mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 8 ears fresh corn, shucked
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
  • ½ cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese
Instructions
  1. Heat a cast-iron grill pan over medium-high heat until hot.
  2. In a small bowl, stir together mayonnaise, lemon zest, and paprika until smooth.
  3. Brush corn with oil, and sprinkle with salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Add corn to grill pan, and cook until slightly charred, about 8 minutes, turning ever 2 minutes. Remove corn from pan, and brush with mayonnaise mixture. Sprinkle with cheese and remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper. Serve immediately.

 

 

