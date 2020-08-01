Grilled Okra with Creamy Chipotle Sauce

grilled okra with chipotle sauce

If you’ve never had grilled okra, give it a try. This recipe’s zesty-creamy dipping sauce is fantastic.

Grilled Okra with Creamy Chipotle Sauce
Makes 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients
  1. ½ cup sour cream
  2. 2 tablespoons buttermilk
  3. 1½ tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  4. 1 tablespoon lime juice
  5. 1 tablespoon minced chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
  6. ¼ teaspoon ground cumin
  7. ¼ teaspoon ground coriander
  8. 1½ teaspoons salt, divided
  9. 1 pound fresh okra
  10. 10 (12-inch) wooden skewers, soaked in water to cover for 30 minutes
Instructions
  1. Preheat grill to medium-high heat (350° to 400°).
  2. In a small bowl, stir together sour cream, next 6 ingredients,
  3. and ½ teaspoon salt. Cover and refrigerate.
  4. Thread okra crosswise onto skewers. Spray okra with nonstick cooking spray, and sprinkle with remaining 1 teaspoon salt.
  5. Grill okra, covered with grill lid, for 4 to 5 minutes per side or until tender. Serve immediately with sour cream mixture.
