If you’ve never had grilled okra, give it a try. This recipe’s zesty-creamy dipping sauce is fantastic.
Grilled Okra with Creamy Chipotle Sauce
2015-08-26 02:45:52
Makes 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients
- ½ cup sour cream
- 2 tablespoons buttermilk
- 1½ tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- 1 tablespoon minced chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
- ¼ teaspoon ground cumin
- ¼ teaspoon ground coriander
- 1½ teaspoons salt, divided
- 1 pound fresh okra
- 10 (12-inch) wooden skewers, soaked in water to cover for 30 minutes
Instructions
- Preheat grill to medium-high heat (350° to 400°).
- In a small bowl, stir together sour cream, next 6 ingredients,
- and ½ teaspoon salt. Cover and refrigerate.
- Thread okra crosswise onto skewers. Spray okra with nonstick cooking spray, and sprinkle with remaining 1 teaspoon salt.
- Grill okra, covered with grill lid, for 4 to 5 minutes per side or until tender. Serve immediately with sour cream mixture.
