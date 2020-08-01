If you’ve never had grilled okra, give it a try. This recipe’s zesty-creamy dipping sauce is fantastic.

Grilled Okra with Creamy Chipotle Sauce 2015-08-26 02:45:52 Makes 6 to 8 servings Write a review Save Recipe Print Ingredients ½ cup sour cream 2 tablespoons buttermilk 1½ tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro 1 tablespoon lime juice 1 tablespoon minced chipotle peppers in adobo sauce ¼ teaspoon ground cumin ¼ teaspoon ground coriander 1½ teaspoons salt, divided 1 pound fresh okra 10 (12-inch) wooden skewers, soaked in water to cover for 30 minutes Instructions Preheat grill to medium-high heat (350° to 400°). In a small bowl, stir together sour cream, next 6 ingredients, and ½ teaspoon salt. Cover and refrigerate. Thread okra crosswise onto skewers. Spray okra with nonstick cooking spray, and sprinkle with remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Grill okra, covered with grill lid, for 4 to 5 minutes per side or until tender. Serve immediately with sour cream mixture. Paula Deen Magazine https://www.pauladeenmagazine.com/

Get more great recipes by ordering your subscription to Cooking with Paula Deen today!