Lightly charring the avocados and veggies on a cast-iron grill pan adds a slightly smoky flavor to this classic dip.
Grilled Guacamole
Serves: about 4 cups
Ingredients
- 4 large ripe avocados, halved and pitted (unpeeled)
- 2 large limes, halved
- 1 large jalapeño, halved lengthwise and seeded
- 1⁄2 medium white onion, cut into wedges
- 2 cloves garlic
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1⁄4 teaspoon smoked paprika
- Garnish: chopped fresh cilantro, smoked paprika
Instructions
- Spray a cast-iron grill pan with cooking spray, and heat over medium- high heat. Add avocados, limes, jalapeño, and onion, cut side down, and garlic. Cook until grill marks form, about 1 minute for garlic and 3 to 4 minutes for avocados, limes, jalapeño, and onion.
- Juice limes into a medium bowl. Finely chop onion, jalapeño, and garlic. Peel and chop avocados. Stir onion, jalapeño, garlic, avocado, cilantro, salt, and paprika into lime juice just until combined. Garnish with cilantro and paprika, if desired.
Notes
Kitchen Tip: If your limes are hard, press and roll them back and forth on your counter a few times before cutting and grilling.
