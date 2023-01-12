Grilled Escarole and Lemon Two-Bean Salad

The seared edges of the escarole, paired with a slightly sweet dressing, give this salad an extra depth of flavor.

Grilled Escarole and Lemon Two-Bean Salad
Serves: 4
 
Ingredients
  • ¼ teaspoon lemon zest
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 teaspoons honey
  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
  • 1 (15-ounce) can light kidney beans, rinsed and drained
  • 2 heads fresh escarole, halved lengthwise
  • ¼ cup sliced red onion
  • ¼ cup crumbled feta cheese
  • Garnish: fresh parsley, lemon zest
Instructions
  1. In a medium bowl, whisk together lemon zest and juice, mustard, honey, chopped parsley, and ½ teaspoon salt; whisk in 2 tablespoons oil until well combined. Stir in chickpeas and kidney beans.
  2. Heat a large cast-iron skillet or grill pan over medium-high heat.
  3. Brush remaining 1 tablespoon oil onto cut sides of escarole; sprinkle with remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Add escarole, cut side down, to skillet or pan, and cook just until browned bits form, about 2 minutes.
  4. Place escarole on a serving platter; top with bean mixture, onion, and feta. Garnish with parsley and lemon zest, if desired. Serve immediately.
Notes
Kitchen Tip: Escarole has curly leaves, a slightly bitter taste, and a crunchy texture, even after the brief cooking in this recipe. If you can’t find escarole in your area or prefer a milder taste, romaine lettuce and Napa cabbage are good substitutes. The bean mixture can be made several days ahead and refrigerated in an airtight container.

 

