Make these yummy grilled chicken sandwiches at your next cookout!
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches with Cucumber-Radish Slaw
2014-06-10 02:09:21
Makes 12 servings
Ingredients
- 1 cup coconut milk
- ½ cup vegetable oil
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh basil
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 2 teaspoons lime zest
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 6 boneless skinless chicken breasts, pounded to ¼-inch thickness and halved crosswise
- 2 cups mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons Sriracha sauce
- 12 hamburger buns, halved and toasted
- Cucumber-Radish Slaw (recipe follows)
Instructions
- In a large resealable plastic bag, combine coconut milk and next 7 ingredients. Add chicken, and seal bag, turning to combine. Refrigerate for at least 8 hours or for up to 24 hours.
- Spray grill rack with nonstick nonflammable grilling spray. Preheat grill to medium-high heat (350° to 400°).
- Remove chicken from bag, discarding marinade. Grill chicken, covered with grill lid, for 5 to 6 minutes per side or until done.
- In a small bowl, stir together mayonnaise and Sriracha, and spread on cut side of buns. Top bottom of buns with chicken, Cucumber-Radish Slaw, and bun tops; serve immediately.
Cucumber-Radish Slaw
2014-06-10 02:11:28
Makes about 8 cups
Ingredients
- ½ cup rice vinegar
- ¼ cup vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 (10-ounce) bag angel hair coleslaw
- 1 (10-ounce) bag matchstick carrots
- 2 jalapeños, seeded and minced
- 1 cup sliced quartered seedless cucumber
- 1 cup sliced radishes
- ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro
Instructions
- In a large bowl, whisk together vinegar and next 4 ingredients until combined. Add coleslaw and all remaining ingredients, tossing gently to combine. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.
