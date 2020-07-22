Make these yummy grilled chicken sandwiches at your next cookout!

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches with Cucumber-Radish Slaw 2014-06-10 02:09:21 Makes 12 servings Write a review Save Recipe Print Ingredients 1 cup coconut milk ½ cup vegetable oil 2 tablespoons minced fresh basil 2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro 1 tablespoon minced garlic 2 teaspoons lime zest 1 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon ground black pepper 6 boneless skinless chicken breasts, pounded to ¼-inch thickness and halved crosswise 2 cups mayonnaise 2 tablespoons Sriracha sauce 12 hamburger buns, halved and toasted Cucumber-Radish Slaw (recipe follows) Instructions In a large resealable plastic bag, combine coconut milk and next 7 ingredients. Add chicken, and seal bag, turning to combine. Refrigerate for at least 8 hours or for up to 24 hours. Spray grill rack with nonstick nonflammable grilling spray. Preheat grill to medium-high heat (350° to 400°). Remove chicken from bag, discarding marinade. Grill chicken, covered with grill lid, for 5 to 6 minutes per side or until done. In a small bowl, stir together mayonnaise and Sriracha, and spread on cut side of buns. Top bottom of buns with chicken, Cucumber-Radish Slaw, and bun tops; serve immediately. Paula Deen Magazine https://www.pauladeenmagazine.com/

Cucumber-Radish Slaw 2014-06-10 02:11:28 Makes about 8 cups Write a review Save Recipe Print Ingredients ½ cup rice vinegar ¼ cup vegetable oil 1 teaspoon sugar ½ teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon ground black pepper 1 (10-ounce) bag angel hair coleslaw 1 (10-ounce) bag matchstick carrots 2 jalapeños, seeded and minced 1 cup sliced quartered seedless cucumber 1 cup sliced radishes ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro Instructions In a large bowl, whisk together vinegar and next 4 ingredients until combined. Add coleslaw and all remaining ingredients, tossing gently to combine. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. Paula Deen Magazine https://www.pauladeenmagazine.com/

