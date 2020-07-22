Grilled Chicken Sandwiches with Cucumber-Radish Slaw

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches with Cucumber Radish Slaw

Make these yummy grilled chicken sandwiches at your next cookout!

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches with Cucumber-Radish Slaw
Makes 12 servings
Ingredients
  1. 1 cup coconut milk
  2. ½ cup vegetable oil
  3. 2 tablespoons minced fresh basil
  4. 2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro
  5. 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  6. 2 teaspoons lime zest
  7. 1 teaspoon salt
  8. 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  9. 6 boneless skinless chicken breasts, pounded to ¼-inch thickness and halved crosswise
  10. 2 cups mayonnaise
  11. 2 tablespoons Sriracha sauce
  12. 12 hamburger buns, halved and toasted
  13. Cucumber-Radish Slaw (recipe follows)
Instructions
  1. In a large resealable plastic bag, combine coconut milk and next 7 ingredients. Add chicken, and seal bag, turning to combine. Refrigerate for at least 8 hours or for up to 24 hours.
  2. Spray grill rack with nonstick nonflammable grilling spray. Preheat grill to medium-high heat (350° to 400°).
  3. Remove chicken from bag, discarding marinade. Grill chicken, covered with grill lid, for 5 to 6 minutes per side or until done.
  4. In a small bowl, stir together mayonnaise and Sriracha, and spread on cut side of buns. Top bottom of buns with chicken, Cucumber-Radish Slaw, and bun tops; serve immediately.
Cucumber-Radish Slaw
Makes about 8 cups
Ingredients
  1. ½ cup rice vinegar
  2. ¼ cup vegetable oil
  3. 1 teaspoon sugar
  4. ½ teaspoon salt
  5. ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  6. 1 (10-ounce) bag angel hair coleslaw
  7. 1 (10-ounce) bag matchstick carrots
  8. 2 jalapeños, seeded and minced
  9. 1 cup sliced quartered seedless cucumber
  10. 1 cup sliced radishes
  11. ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro
Instructions
  1. In a large bowl, whisk together vinegar and next 4 ingredients until combined. Add coleslaw and all remaining ingredients, tossing gently to combine. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.
