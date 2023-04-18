This salad perfectly combines sweet, savory, and smoky flavors thanks to grilled peaches, chicken, and a zesty dressing.



Grilled Chicken and Peach Salad Serves: 4 Ingredients Salad:

4 fresh peaches, peeled, halved, and pitted

2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt

1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1⁄2 (5-ounce) bag fresh arugula

1 head Bibb lettuce, separated into leaves

1⁄2 cup roasted salted cashews, chopped

Dressing:

1⁄2 cup honey

1⁄3 cup fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon distilled white vinegar

3⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt

1⁄4 teaspoon ground ginger

1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1⁄8 teaspoon ground red pepper

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Spray grill rack with nonflammable cooking spray. Preheat grill to medium heat (300° to 350°). For salad: Brush peaches with 1 tablespoon oil. Grill until grill marks form, about 2 minutes per side. Remove from grill. Increase heat to medium-high (350° to 400°). Brush chicken with remaining 1 tablespoon oil; sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Grill until an instant- read thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 165°, about 5 minutes per side. Let stand on a cutting board for 5 minutes. Cut chicken into 1⁄2-inch-thick slices. Arrange arugula, lettuce, peaches, and chicken on a serving platter. Sprinkle with cashews. For dressing: In a medium bowl, whisk together honey, lime juice, vinegar, salt, ginger, black pepper, and red pepper. Whisk in oil in a slow, steady stream. Drizzle onto salad. Serve with lime wedges.