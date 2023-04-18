This salad perfectly combines sweet, savory, and smoky flavors thanks to grilled peaches, chicken, and a zesty dressing.
Grilled Chicken and Peach Salad
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- Salad:
- 4 fresh peaches, peeled, halved, and pitted
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
- 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1⁄2 (5-ounce) bag fresh arugula
- 1 head Bibb lettuce, separated into leaves
- 1⁄2 cup roasted salted cashews, chopped
- Dressing:
- 1⁄2 cup honey
- 1⁄3 cup fresh lime juice
- 1 teaspoon distilled white vinegar
- 3⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1⁄4 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1⁄8 teaspoon ground red pepper
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- Lime wedges, to serve
Instructions
- Spray grill rack with nonflammable cooking spray. Preheat grill to medium heat (300° to 350°).
- For salad: Brush peaches with 1 tablespoon oil. Grill until grill marks form, about 2 minutes per side. Remove from grill. Increase heat to medium-high (350° to 400°).
- Brush chicken with remaining 1 tablespoon oil; sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Grill until an instant- read thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 165°, about 5 minutes per side. Let stand on a cutting board for 5 minutes.
- Cut chicken into 1⁄2-inch-thick slices. Arrange arugula, lettuce, peaches, and chicken on a serving platter. Sprinkle with cashews.
- For dressing: In a medium bowl, whisk together honey, lime juice, vinegar, salt, ginger, black pepper, and red pepper. Whisk in oil in a slow, steady stream. Drizzle onto salad. Serve with lime wedges.
