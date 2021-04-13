These Grilled Chicken and Pineapple Sandwiches pack a mouthwatering punch in every bite. Feel free to use a fresh pineapple slices to up the ante!



Save Recipe Print Grilled Chicken and Pineapple Sandwiches Serves: Makes 6 servings Ingredients 1 (20-ounce) can pineapple rings in juice, drained and juice reserved

3 tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breast, halved lengthwise

½ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup chopped fresh basil

2 tablespoons stone-ground mustard

1 pound thinly sliced deli honey ham

6 slices Monterey Jack cheese

6 hamburger buns, halved horizontally and toasted

In a shallow dish, stir together reserved pineapple juice, soy sauce, and pepper. Add chicken, turning to coat, and let stand for 20 minutes. Spray a grill pan with nonstick cooking spray, and heat over medium heat. In a small bowl, stir together mayonnaise, basil, and mustard; set aside. Remove chicken from dish, discarding marinade. Grill chicken for 5 minutes per side or until cooked through. Set aside, and keep warm. Divide ham into 6 portions. Shape each portion into a 5-inch-wide stack. Grill ham stacks for 3 minutes per side or until lightly browned. Place 1 stack over each chicken piece. Top each with 1 slice cheese. Grill pineapple rings for 2 minutes per side or until just beginning to brown. Spread mayonnaise mixture over cut sides of buns. Top bottom halves of buns with chicken stacks and pineapple rings. Cover with bun tops, and serve immediately with fries.