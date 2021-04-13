These Grilled Chicken and Pineapple Sandwiches pack a mouthwatering punch in every bite. Feel free to use a fresh pineapple slices to up the ante!
Grilled Chicken and Pineapple Sandwiches
Serves: Makes 6 servings
Ingredients
- 1 (20-ounce) can pineapple rings in juice, drained and juice reserved
- 3 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breast, halved lengthwise
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup chopped fresh basil
- 2 tablespoons stone-ground mustard
- 1 pound thinly sliced deli honey ham
- 6 slices Monterey Jack cheese
- 6 hamburger buns, halved horizontally and toasted
- 1 (20-ounce) bag frozen sweet potato fries, cooked according to package directions
Instructions
- In a shallow dish, stir together reserved pineapple juice, soy sauce, and pepper. Add chicken, turning to coat, and let stand for 20 minutes.
- Spray a grill pan with nonstick cooking spray, and heat over medium heat.
- In a small bowl, stir together mayonnaise, basil, and mustard; set aside.
- Remove chicken from dish, discarding marinade. Grill chicken for 5 minutes per side or until cooked through. Set aside, and keep warm.
- Divide ham into 6 portions. Shape each portion into a 5-inch-wide stack. Grill ham stacks for 3 minutes per side or until lightly browned. Place 1 stack over each chicken piece. Top each with 1 slice cheese.
- Grill pineapple rings for 2 minutes per side or until just beginning to brown.
- Spread mayonnaise mixture over cut sides of buns. Top bottom halves of buns with chicken stacks and pineapple rings. Cover with bun tops, and serve immediately with fries.
